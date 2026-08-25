Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Andaaz. The movie also starred Lara Dutta in a pivotal role. Andaaz was produced by Suneel Darshan who recently revealed that he had another movie planned for Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Producer reveals why Barsaat was shelved Suneel Darshan revealed that a Barsaat song featuring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra had already been shot. However, when they returned months later, Akshay requested that the film’s release be postponed. In a conversation with YouTube channel Minutes of Masala, Suneel Darshan said, "By the time we had to resume the shoot, we found that there were some problems that were being blown up and we realised that both Akshay and Priyanka couldn't do the film together."

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi Faces Another Leak; Viral Action Video Creates Fresh Excitement He continued, "If they were to work together now, it could have led to repercussions within his family. I feel that when you are a professional, then there is a responsibility. You can't be irresponsible. But what could we do about it?"

"I felt that a married man should be more responsible. Priyanka wasn't married. So I thought that if I had to make a choice, Priyanka should remain in the film," said Suneel Darshan. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Teaches Daughter Malti Goddess Durga Mantra; Adorable Video Wins Hearts This isn’t the first time Suneel Darshan has spoken about the alleged Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra relationship. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Darshan said, "It's not about him not wanting to work with Priyanka Chopra. Circumstances had reached a point."

"The public, the media did mention a relationship, which the wife got to know of. But suddenly, after making me wait for 18 months, to say that I can't be a part of the film, I was shocked. He did want to compensate by saying he'd do the next film with me, but I just thought it was unbelievable, coming from Akshay," he further added.

FAQs Were Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra dating? Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be romantically involved in the 2000s. Neither actor publicly confirmed the alleged relationship. Did Akshay Kumar ask for Barsaat to be postponed? According to Suneel Darshan, Akshay requested that the film be postponed when they were preparing to resume shooting.