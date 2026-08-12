Indian actress, video jockey, and TV personality Rhea Chakraborty is now also an entrepreneur. The actress started her career as a video jockey at a very young age and has since disclosed the enormous pay she received as an MTV VJ.

How Much Can You Earn As A VJ? So, if you're thinking about diving into the world of MTV as a young VJ, get ready—it’s quite the journey. And if you’re wondering about the paycheck? Back in the day, the numbers were surprisingly massive.

Rhea Chakraborty recalled her early days in the industry and revealed that she was earning a hefty Rs 3 lakh as an MTV VJ by the time she was 17 or 18. Speaking with Tanmay Bhat on his YouTube channel, she said, "At that time, a VJ used to get good money. I think Rs 3 lakh was my last salary. But I was also just 17-18 years old, so I really thought I was damn rich. Spent this money on fixing my face."

(Image: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty) ALSO READ - Rhea Chakraborty Pens Down Emotional Post Ahead Of Family Business Release, Says ‘7 Years Have Passed…’ About Rhea Chakraborty In 2012, Rhea Chakraborty made her acting debut in the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega after starting her career as a VJ. Later, in 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She later starred in Sonali Cable, Dobaaraa: See Your Evil, Jalebi, and Bank Chor.

Rhea Chakraborty, however, received unheard-of media attention for her personal life. After actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, her relationship with him came under heavy public scrutiny. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a drug-related investigation after facing accusations and widespread media attention in relation to the matter. After that, she was given bail.

ALSO READ - Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case The actress has started her own business, Chapter 2, with her brother Showik Chakraborty, apart from acting ventures. It includes the popular unisex streetwear and apparel brand Chapter 2 Drip, which she co-founded with her brother Showik Chakraborty, and her comeback talk show podcast, which features in-depth discussions with well-known public figures like Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and others.

Rhea Chakraborty's estimated net worth is Rs. 12 crore, according to ABP Live.

Also In News