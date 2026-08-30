Ram Kapoor has responded to the Lock Upp Season 2 scandal involving Shreya Kalra. He claimed that he doesn't 'give a sh*t' about things that are taken out of context. She is a child who "needs to grow up in terms of controlling her temper," according to the actor.

Ram Kapoor said that he had no intention of changing his social interactions in a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel. Ram Kapoor On Shreya Kalra Lock Upp Kiss Controversy Ram Kapoor talked about the incident and stated that he spoke with Shreya several times following the scandal. He claims that she directly reassured him that there was no problem between them.

"I am a very physical person, and I’ve always been like that throughout my career. And I’m not going to change; I don’t give a shi* about what gets taken out of context." To put things in perspective, the controversy started when Shreya Kalra said Ram kissed her on the cheek when she saved him from elimination. She was also seen talking to Shilpa Shinde how they found Ram getting 'too close' to Shivangi Joshi's face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShiwaniDayal (@shiwanidayal) ALSO READ - Internet Calls Ram Kapoor 'Creepy' After Shreya Kalra Says He Made Her Uncomfortable With Kisses 'No Woman Complained In 27 Years': Ram Kapoor According to Ram Kapoor, no woman with whom he has collaborated has voiced concerns about his behaviour.

“I’m very happy and proud of the fact that in 27 years of my career in this industry, not a single woman that I have worked with has ever had a complaint. So I don’t care what people say, I’m gonna be what I’m gonna be," Ram said.

The Bade Ache Lagte Hai actor went on to say that he doesn't want to waste time reacting to every scandal that surrounds him. Ram Kapoor said he didn't dislike her, but he thought she needed to improve her ability to control her anger. "I have nothing against Shreya; I think she’s a lovely girl from a good family. But she is a kid who needs to grow up in terms of controlling her temper and learning how to cool down a bit." Ram said that their disagreements had nothing to do with personal hostility. He went on to say that Shreya had had similar arguments with other cast members. ALSO READ - Lock Upp Season 2: Internet Slams Ram Kapoor For Kissing Akansha Choudhary After Shreya Kalra Lock Upp Season 2 Content creator Shreya Kalra won Lock Upp Season 2. She won a cash prize of Rs 1 crore in addition to the winner's trophy. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan hosted Lock Upp Season 2. Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Shivangi Joshi, and Varun Yadav were among the well-known candidates this season. FAQ 1. Who won Lock Upp Season 2? Shreya Kalra defeated Shivangi Joshi to win the second season of Lock Upp. 2. What was the controversy? Shreya Kalra accused Ram Kapoor of crossing his boundaries and planting a kiss on her cheeks.