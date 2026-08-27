India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date And Time: Orry and Archana Puran Singh are among the names to feature in India's Got Latent Season 2 upcoming episode. India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 5 will release on Friday, August 28, 2026. The new episode is scheduled to premiere tomorrow at 7 PM IST.

After a delay in the release schedule, Samay Raina is set to return with another episode of his popular comedy show. The new episode is now arriving with a fresh line-up of celebrity guests. Recent reports have also indicated that Samay Raina had been away from the show because of an eye problem. He later told fans that he would make up for the delay by bringing two public episodes. Orry And Archana Puran Singh To Join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 The upcoming episode is expected to bring a new mix of celebrity guests to the India’s Got Latent stage. Orry and Archana Puran Singh are set to add their own reactions and comic moments to Samay Raina’s unpredictable format.

Along with them, the comedy show will also feature India's Got Latent Season 1 contestant Sharon Verma. Meanwhile, the comedy show has already featured several well-known names in its second season, including Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Raghu Ram and Vishal Dadlani. India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4, featured Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua and Gurleen Pannu. ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent S2: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joining Bhuvan Bam On Samay Raina’s Comedy Show? Where To Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 5? Viewers can watch the new episode online on Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel and on Netflix. FAQS When will India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 5 be released? India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 5 will release on Friday, August 28, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST. Where can viewers watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 5? Viewers can stream the new episode online on Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel as well as on Netflix. Who are the guest judges appearing in Episode 5? The upcoming episode features internet icon Orry, television personality Archana Puran Singh, stand-up comedian Nishant Suri, and India's Got Latent Season 1 alumni Sharon Verma.