In the video, a team member blocked the paps with an umbrella, while her apparent baby bump sparked pregnancy rumours.

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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently returned from a beach holiday with their children. The family celebrated Saif's birthday, glimpses of which Bebo shared on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die… how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him, loves it when I post his pictures," she wrote.

In an earlier interview, Kareena revealed she had told Saif they should not have more children. Saif also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

She told Vogue, "Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]."