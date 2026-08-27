Toxic vs Dhurandhar: Yash’s long-awaited return to the big screen with Toxic has finally arrived, and the numbers are nothing short of massive. Ever since the film hit cinemas, comparisons with Dhurandhar have dominated social media timelines and box office discussions.

As someone who closely follows Indian cinema, I believe the comparison is both fair and fascinating because these are two films that have redefined what star power can achieve at the box office. Is Toxic The Next Dhurandhar At The Box Office? The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the opening-day collection. Trade reports suggest that Toxic crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide on its first day and delivered one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema history.

Several reports have even stated that it outperformed the opening-day collections of Dhurandhar. Metric Dhurandhar Toxic (Opening Estimates) Day 1 Worldwide Gross ~₹40-45 Crore ₹100 - ₹120 Crore Domestic Lifetime Net ₹894.49 Crore TBD (Targeting ₹500+ Cr) Worldwide Lifetime Gross ₹1,354.84 Crore TBD



However, matching Dhurandhar’s opening is only half the battle. The Ranveer Singh starrer went on to enjoy an extraordinary theatrical run, collecting around ₹896 crore net in India and more than ₹1,350 crore worldwide, eventually earning an all-time blockbuster verdict. For Toxic to truly become the next Dhurandhar, it must show strong weekday holds and repeat audience viewership. Opening-day hype can create records, but long-term success depends on word of mouth.

What Is The Internet Saying? The internet appears divided, which is interesting given the Toxic's huge box office performance. Many viewers have praised Yash’s screen presence, stylish action sequences and the film’s larger-than-life scale. His comeback after KGF: Chapter 2 was one of the most anticipated events in Indian cinema, and fans seem thrilled to see him back. At the same time, some viewers have criticised the film’s pacing and storytelling. Mixed reviews have surfaced online, with debates around the film’s violence and mature themes. Despite this, audience curiosity remains extremely high, which has helped fuel its strong theatrical performance. ALSO READ: Why Female-Led Films Are Finally Getting Mainstream Attention? My Verdict: Is Toxic Worth Watching? In my opinion, Toxic is worth watching if you enjoy large-scale action entertainers and want to experience Yash’s charisma on the big screen. The film may not be perfect, and it may not immediately surpass Dhurandhar in terms of storytelling or lifetime collections, but it undeniably delivers the kind of cinematic spectacle that theatres were built for.

As of now, Toxic has won the opening-round battle. Whether it can replicate Dhurandhar’s legendary box office journey remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Yash has once again proved that he is among the biggest crowd-pullers in Indian cinema today.