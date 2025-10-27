Sachin Chandwade Death News: Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, best known for his role in Jamtara 2, has tragically died by suicide at the age of 25. The young actor was found at his residence in Undirkhede, Parola taluka, Jalgaon district, on October 23, 2025, according to Maharashtra Times. Reports suggest that Sachin was discovered hanging on the top floor of his house around 1:30 PM. His family immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Pune, where his condition worsened, prompting them to shift him to another hospital in Dhule. Sadly, despite medical efforts, Sachin passed away during treatment around 1:30 PM on October 24.

Sachin, who balanced his acting career with a full-time job as a software engineer at Pune IT Park, was known for his dedication and passion for the craft. His friends and family remembered him as a cheerful and determined person who had loved performing since childhood. While his acting journey was still taking shape, Sachin had already made his mark with his performance in Jamtara 2, a Netflix series that earned praise for its realistic portrayal of small-town cybercrime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Chandwade (@sachin_chandwade) Meanwhile, the actor was reportedly working on his upcoming Marathi film Asuravan at the time of his death. Just a few days before the tragic incident, Sachin had shared a post on Instagram revealing his character from the film, in which he plays Soma. Directed by Sachin Ramchandra Mango, Asuravan was expected to mark another big step in his acting career. The release date for the project, however, had not yet been announced. Fans and colleagues have since expressed their grief online, calling his untimely demise a huge loss for both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries. Also Read: Are Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce After 14 Years Of Marriage?

Jamtara 2, released in September 2022, followed a gang of young men who use phishing scams to make quick money, blending crime and politics in a gripping storyline. Sachin’s contribution to the series was appreciated for its authenticity and screen presence. His sudden passing has left the film fraternity and fans heartbroken, mourning a rising talent whose dreams were cut short far too soon.