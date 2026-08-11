Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host as Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10. The opening episode featured Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The three actors faced a series of questions on the show. They also managed to win Rs 25 lakh during their game.

There are 16 questions in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, and the prize money might reach Rs 7 crore. Additionally, there are only two lifelines in the format at first; two more are added as the game goes on.

Can you guess the answer to the Rs 25 lakh question that Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta faced on KBC 18?

Question - Which 1988 Govind Nihalani film, based on Bhisham Sahni's novel, depicted Partition?

A - Tamas

B - Aakrosh

C - Ardh Satya

D - Damul

Correct Answer - A. Tamas

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta won Rs 25 lakh. The first episode wrapped up after the hooter's sound.

What Happened In Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Episode 1?

Aamir Khan first took on a question about the continent that gave the Roman Empire its name. Sunny Deol later joined him, while Preity Zinta came on board after they won Rs 10,000.