Lollapalooza India 2027 Ticket Price: Lollapalooza India 2027 is scheduled for Saturday, January 23, and Sunday, January 24, 2027, in Mumbai. Get ready for an amazing weekend. Tickets for the fifth edition are available for as little as ₹7000 or as much as ₹48,000, depending on availability.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Ticket Price

1. Lollapalooza India 2027 tickets start at ₹7499 for public entry on both days, according to the current BookMyShow listing.

2. The comfort weekend offers all perks offered in the GA ticket plus a dedicated shaded comfort area that costs ₹9999.

3. The Lolla VIP weekend costs ₹15999. It offers access to entry lanes, premium purchasable food and bars, along with a dedicated viewing area behind the Platinum package.

4. The ₹30,999 JW Platinum (under 25) offers VIP benefits plus exclusive pits in front of stages, express entry lanes and concierge. It also comes with complimentary food and beverage.

5. Lastly, JW Platinum, worth ₹48,999, offers VIP benefits plus a premium AC lounge with views of the Main Stage. The ticket holder will also get complimentary food and beverage, shuttle service and lounge activities.

(Image: BookMyShow)

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How To Book Your Tickets?

STEP 1 - Go to the official Lollapalooza India website or open the BookMyShow app.

STEP 2 - Search for Lollapalooza India and choose the ticket type you want.

STEP 3 - Review the ticket details, check for available slots, and pick a payment method.

STEP 4 - Pay for the ticket and download your booking confirmation to show at the gate.

Additionally, a RuPay Credit Card presale is being advertised on the official website of Lollapalooza.

The official ticketing information states that BookMyShow is the festival's sole ticketing partner. Fans have been cautioned by the organisers not to buy tickets from any third party.

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Lollapalooza India 2027 Lineup

Although the complete list for Lollapalooza India 2027 has not yet been revealed, British singer Olivia Dean has assured that she will be the festival's headlining act in Mumbai.

With her Lollapalooza performance, Olivia Dean will make her debut in India. She has become one of Britain's most well-known pop and soul musicians with songs like Man I Need and So Easy (To Fall In Love).

The festival, like its predecessors, will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which has hosted Lollapalooza India since its launch in 2023.

FAQ

1. When and where to witness Lollapalooza India 2027?

It will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on January 23 and 24, 2027.

2. What is the cheapest ticket price for Lollapalooza India 2027?

So far, the general access ticket is the cheapest of the lot. It costs ₹7499 per person for two days.