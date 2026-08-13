Released on March 10, 2006, Malamaal Weekly became a popular Hindi comedy featuring Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav. Nearly two decades later, the movie is set to return with a sequel. While the original cast is expected to reprise their roles, a surprising new name could join the comedy.

Elvish Yadav has been cast in Malamaal Weekly 2, according to a report from Bollywood Hungama. Additionally, he appeared to confirm the news on his X (formerly Twitter). "Nayi film. Naya safar. Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya. Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu. Bas pyaar banaye rakhna."

Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️



Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya.

Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu.… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026 ALSO READ - Elvish Yadav Under Police Protection After Rs 10 Crore Extortion Demand

The news of Elvish Yadav's debut in Bollywood went viral on social media platforms. Many dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. A user wrote, "Will definitely watch MALAMAAL weekly 2 for you Elvish." Another user said, "Ohh I'm so happy for uh eli ..I know u r the best and u will always give ur best ..all the best for ur new journey @ElvishYadav ab hum sab bhi todha khushi se "MALAMAAL" ho jaye #ElvishYadav."

ALSO READ - Paresh Rawal Confirms Malamaal Weekly 2 With Rajpal Yadav And Riteish Deshmukh Malamaal Weekly's blend of small-town personalities, greed and unexpected wealth will all be present in the sequel, despite its completely different plot. Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shirodkar have reportedly joined the ensemble cast. The sequel will be directed by Amit Joshi, who co-directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. By the end of this year, it is anticipated to be installed on floors. About Malamaal Weekly Malamaal Weekly centres on Lilaram, a lottery ticket vendor and the only literate person in the village. When Lilaram plans to claim the lottery prizes for himself after a customer passes away from shock, he discovers that everyone in the village is just as anxious to get their hands on the money. This leads to a wave of greed-fueled pandemonium and hilarious rivalry.

Malamaal Weekly was a box office hit when it was released in 2006. Later, the movie was remade in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with Priyadarshan directing the Malayalam version as well.

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