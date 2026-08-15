The makers of Ranabaali have shared a new poster of Vijay Deverakonda on Independence Day. The upcoming movie is inspired by lesser-known real-life events from India's history. It will star Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce warrior fighting for freedom.

Bloodied, sporting a strong moustache, and carrying a sharp, rugged look, Vijay's character hints at an emotional and high-stakes historical drama based on bravery and freedom.

Sharing the poster on their official social media handles, the team wrote, "Not every hero finds a place in history. Some become part of the folklore, and their greatness is passed down through generations. Never forgetting our heroes who fought for our freedom, and every hero who continues to make India proud 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day."