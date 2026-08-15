The makers of Ranabaali have shared a new poster of Vijay Deverakonda on Independence Day. The upcoming movie is inspired by lesser-known real-life events from India's history. It will star Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce warrior fighting for freedom.
Bloodied, sporting a strong moustache, and carrying a sharp, rugged look, Vijay's character hints at an emotional and high-stakes historical drama based on bravery and freedom.
Sharing the poster on their official social media handles, the team wrote, "Not every hero finds a place in history. Some become part of the folklore, and their greatness is passed down through generations. Never forgetting our heroes who fought for our freedom, and every hero who continues to make India proud 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day."
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The powerful artwork has already sparked excitement online, giving fans a glimpse into what promises to be a gripping cinematic narrative rooted in India's forgotten past.
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Not every hero finds a place in history.— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 15, 2026
Some become part of the folklore, and their greatness is passed down through generations.
Never forgetting our heroes who fought for our freedom, and every hero who continues to make India proud 🇮🇳
Happy Independence Day.#Ranabaali… pic.twitter.com/L02ZvdtcSA
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her reunion with Vijay Deverakonda in what promises to be a compelling on-screen pairing.
The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal. Ranabaali is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.