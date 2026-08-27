From Oxford and Columbia to universities in the US and UK, several Bollywood stars have pursued their education abroad before making a mark in the film industry. Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ameesha Patel and Shruti Haasan are among the stars who studied overseas.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Studied Abroad Celebrity Name University / Institute Name Ranveer Singh Indiana University Bloomington Parineeti Chopra Manchester Business School Abhishek Bachchan Aiglon College, Boston University Soha Ali Khan Balliol College (University of Oxford), London School of Economics and Political Science Sara Ali Khan Columbia University Randeep Hooda Melbourne University Ameesha Patel Tufts University Sonam Kapoor United World College of South East Asia, University of East London Varun Dhawan Nottingham Trent University Fardeen Khan University of Massachusetts Amherst Imran Khan New York Film Academy, Los Angeles Shruti Haasan Musicians Institute, California Ranbir Kapoor Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Riteish Deshmukh Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Janhvi Kapoor Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute ALSO READ - Education Qualification Of South Indian Superstars Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas And Others Curious to know where these Bollywood celebrities studied and what they pursued? Here's a look at the educational backgrounds of those who studied abroad.

1. Ranveer Singh pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree at Indiana University Bloomington in the US. Before entering Bollywood, he spent his college years there. He made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

2. Parineeti Chopra initially planned to work in investment banking. She earned a triple honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School in the UK. She made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 and was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila.

3. Abhishek Bachchan studied at Aiglon College in Switzerland before joining Boston University. However, he did not complete his studies there. He made his film debut with Refugee in 2000 and was last seen in Housefull 5. 4. Soha Ali Khan studied Modern History at Balliol College, Oxford. She later completed a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She made her acting debut with Dil Maange More in 2004 and was last seen in Hush Hush.

5. Sara Ali Khan completed her schooling at Besant Montessori School in Mumbai before moving to the US. She graduated from Columbia University with degrees in History and Political Science. She made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and was last seen in Metro... In Dino.

6. Randeep Hooda moved to Australia for his higher studies. He earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing and a master's degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management. He made his acting debut with Monsoon Wedding in 2001 and was last seen in Jaat.

7. Ameesha Patel went to Tufts University in the US to study Bio-Genetic Engineering. After two years, she changed her subject to Economics and graduated as a gold medallist. She made her debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000 and was last seen in Gadar 2.

8. Sonam Kapoor studied Theatre and Arts at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. She also studied Political Science and Economics at the University of East London. She made her acting debut with Saawariya in 2007 and was last seen in Blind.

9. Varun Dhawan earned a degree in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University in the UK. He later returned to India and entered the film industry. He made his acting debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

10. Fardeen Khan completed his bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US. He later followed his father, Feroz Khan, into films. He made his debut with Prem Aggan in 1998 and returned to films with Khel Khel Mein in 2024.

11. Imran Khan studied screenwriting and directing at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. He initially wanted to work behind the camera before becoming an actor. He made his acting debut as a lead with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. His last released film was Katti Batti in 2015.

12. Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan, moved to the US to pursue her passion for music. She trained at the Musicians Institute in California before building a career in films and music. She made her Bollywood debut with Luck in 2009 and was last seen in Coolie.

13. Ranbir Kapoor went to New York to study filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts. He later trained in method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. He made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007 and was last seen in Animal.

14. Riteish Deshmukh is also an alumnus of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. He trained in acting there before starting his Bollywood journey. He made his debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and was last seen in Raja Shivaji.

15. Janhvi Kapoor studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in the US. She trained there before making her entry into Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Dhadak in 2018 and was last seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan.

ALSO READ - Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral, Check Out Her Achievements Their educational journeys show that for many celebrities, the road to the film industry began well outside the world of movies and showbiz.