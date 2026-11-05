Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault following a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. A jury found the comedian guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Russell Brand found guilty of rape Brand, who had pleaded not guilty and remained on bail during the trial, has been remanded into custody until Monday, when he is scheduled to be sentenced. The judge indicated that a custodial sentence was expected.

ALSO READ: Comedian And Actor Russell Brand Charged With Rape, Sexual Assaults: UK Police The charges relate to alleged incidents involving six women between 1999 and 2009. Police launched an investigation in 2023 after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in media reports and a television documentary. During her opening statement, Riel Karmy-Jones described Brand as 'a flirt with a huge sexual appetite — childlike in his expectation that his every desire should be met'. She continued, "The circumstances of the offending were as wide and as varied as the defendant’s career. His strong desire for some form of sexual contact was indiscriminate and voracious." ALSO READ: Russell Brand Sexual Assault Case: From Rape To Emotional abuse; All Accusations Against Actor-Comedian One woman testified that Brand groped her shortly after meeting at a bar in 2004 before dragging her into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her. She told the court that he ignored her attempts to resist, leaving her frightened and unable to react.

Two other women testified against Brand, with one alleging rape in 1999. Another accused him of anal rape after a consensual encounter following his 2009 comedy show, saying she felt degraded and violated. Actor Russell Brand has been convicted by a London jury of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He had faced seven charges involving six women and pleaded not guilty to all allegations. FAQs What were the charges against Russell Brand? Brand faced a total of seven charges (later adjusted during trial to include an attempted indecent assault count) involving six different women. The allegations spanned a 10-year period from 1999 onwards. What has Russell Brand's defense been? Brand strenuously denied all non-consensual sexual activity, claiming that the encounters were either consensual or that he had no recollection of them. What is Russell Brand's sentence? Following the guilty verdicts, Judge Mr Justice Bennathan stated that Brand faces a 'significant custodial term' and remanded him in custody.