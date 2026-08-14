Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were among the most talked-about co-stars of the Bollywood. The star duo have starred in several movies together, including Khalnayak, Thanedaar and Sajan, sparking widespread speculation about a romantic relationship.

Neither Sanjay Dutt nor Madhuri Dixit confirmed the rumoured romance, their equation remained a subject of constant media attention.

According to a report by TOI, Sanjay himself denied being romantically involved with Madhuri. In a 1993 interview, he reportedly said that the rumours had started around the time of Saajan and that he even apologised to Madhuri because she was facing public scrutiny over something he said was not her fault.