Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were among the most talked-about co-stars of the Bollywood. The star duo have starred in several movies together, including Khalnayak, Thanedaar and Sajan, sparking widespread speculation about a romantic relationship.
Neither Sanjay Dutt nor Madhuri Dixit confirmed the rumoured romance, their equation remained a subject of constant media attention.
According to a report by TOI, Sanjay himself denied being romantically involved with Madhuri. In a 1993 interview, he reportedly said that the rumours had started around the time of Saajan and that he even apologised to Madhuri because she was facing public scrutiny over something he said was not her fault.
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End of romance
The reported romance between Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit eventually came to an end following Dutt’s arrest in 1993 in connection with the Mumbai blasts case. The controversy reportedly affected his equation with Madhuri.
Madhuri chose to distance herself from Dutt's legal proceedings and media scrutiny, after which their relationship faded from the spotlight.
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Film journalist Hanif Zaveri later claimed that Madhuri even avoided being photographed with Sanjay at a party following his release on bail.
The two went their separate ways, with Madhuri eventually marrying Dr Sriram Nene in 1999. Years later, they reunited professionally for Kalank in 2019, marking their first film together in more than two decades. Their reunion showed that whatever personal equation they may have shared in the past, they were able to work together professionally again.