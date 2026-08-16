The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their Vimal Elaichi ad. The FDA has alleged that the ad is a form of surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, which is banned in Maharashtra.

What does surrogate advertising mean in this context, and what precisely is the Maharashtra FDA questioning these actors about?

In general, surrogate advertising is the promotion of a brand or product that is allowed while potentially reinforcing the identity of another product whose advertising is banned.

Now, the main issue surrounding the Vimal elaichi ad is the regulator's worry that it can indirectly link to Vimal Pan Masala, a product banned in Maharashtra under the state's food safety decree.

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The notifications issued by Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra food safety bodies are show-cause notices rather than a definitive verdict of misconduct against the three actors. The FDA has requested their justifications and accompanying documentation before determining if additional action is necessary.