Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar were among the prominent personalities who came together at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai. Held at the Gateway of India, the event celebrated courage, humanity and the efforts of people working towards peace.

One of the most significant moments of the evening was Shah Rukh Khan's tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam attack. The ceremony also brought Shah Rukh and Vikrant Massey together on stage, with pictures of their reunion gaining attention on social media. Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual initiative honours individuals who have shown courage and stood against terrorism.

In the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional interaction with 26/11 terror attack survivor Devika Rotawan at the ‘Global Peace Honours 2026’, organised by Divyaj Foundation. On this occasion, Devika Rotawan was honoured with the ‘Global Peace Honours 2026’. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, DCM Eknath Shinde, DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Minister Pankaja Munde, Chairman of Hinduja Group, Ashok Hinduja, Lokmat Media Group Chairman Vijay Darda, MD & CEO of IHCL, Puneet Chhatwal and other dignitaries were present. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत दिव्यज फाउंडेशनच्या वतीने आयोजित ‘ग्लोबल पीस ऑनर्स 2026’ या सोहळ्यात 26/11 च्या दहशतवादी हल्ल्यातून बचावलेल्या देविका रोटावन यांच्याशी अभिनेते शाहरुख खान यांनी भावनिक संवाद साधला. यावेळी देविका रोटावन यांना ‘ग्लोबल पीस ऑनर्स 2026’ने सन्मानित करण्यात आले. यावेळी केंद्रीय मंत्री पियुष गोयल, उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे, उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा अजित पवार, मंत्री पंकजा मुंडे, हिंदुजा समूहाचे अध्यक्ष अशोक हिंदुजा, लोकमत मीडिया समूहाचे अध्यक्ष विजय दर्डा, इंडियन हॉटेल्स कंपनी लिमिटेडचे व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक व मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी पुनीत छटवाल व इतर मान्यवर उपस्थित होते. @Dev_Fadnavis @PiyushGoyal @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @Pankajamunde @iamsrk @fadnavis_amruta @Divyajfound @vijayjdarda @hindujagroup #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #GlobalPeaceHonours — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 21, 2026 Shah Rukh Khan's Message About Peace Wins Attention During the ceremony, Shah Rukh spoke about how peace begins with individuals and their own actions. He also reflected on the love he has received from people across the world. “Peace and tranquillity begin in a very small place. They begin within us, in our own hearts. By the grace of God, wherever I go, whichever country I visit, I receive immense love from every corner of the world,” Shah Rukh said.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana Part 1 And More: 5 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movie In The United States The actor also brought back memories of his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by referring to one of its most popular dialogues. “Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita,” he said. Shah Rukh also presented the Global Peace Honour to Devika Natesan Rotawan, the youngest survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The moment paid tribute to the survivors and victims of the tragedy. Ranveer Singh Honours Sachin Tendulkar For His Philanthropic Work Another highlight of the evening was Ranveer Singh honouring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster received the Global Peace Honour for his philanthropic work through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which supports children's education, health and sporting opportunities.

Recalling Tendulkar's cricketing days, Ranveer said, “One name he is known by is Master Blaster. We lovingly call him Master. When you used to bat, all of us would feel that no matter what happened in the match, we just wanted you to be at the crease, Sachin.”

He further praised the cricketer's work beyond the sport, adding, “And even after all these years, you are still playing an important innings. This is an innings in which you are working for children's education, health, sports and their dreams.”

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Almost Made His Bollywood Debut With Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein: What Happened? Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Sadhguru Also Attend The event also featured a special video message from Amitabh Bachchan, who paid tribute to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 attacks. Sadhguru received the Global Peace Honour from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Suniel Shetty.

Akshay Kumar entertained the audience with a performance, while Ranveer Singh was among the celebrities presenting honours. With several well-known faces from cinema, sport and public life in attendance, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought attention to stories of courage, service and resilience. More importantly, the ceremony served as a reminder of the importance of remembering victims of terror attacks and recognising those who continue to work towards a more peaceful society.

FAQs 1. Where was the Global Peace Honours 2026 held? The Global Peace Honours 2026 was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 2. Why did Shah Rukh Khan pay tribute at the event? Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam attack. He also honoured 26/11 survivor Devika Natesan Rotawan. 3. Who did Shah Rukh Khan honour at the Global Peace Honours 2026? He presented the Global Peace Honour to Devika Natesan Rotawan, the youngest survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. 4. Why did Ranveer Singh honour Sachin Tendulkar? Ranveer Singh honoured Sachin Tendulkar for his philanthropic work through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, particularly its efforts in children's education, health and sports. 5. Which celebrities attended the Global Peace Honours 2026? Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, Vikrant Massey and Amitabh Bachchan were among the prominent names associated with the event. 6. Who organised the Global Peace Honours 2026? The event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis.

