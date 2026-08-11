Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 12: Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second Monday collections fell short with Rs 10 crore, marking its first downturn at the Indian box office. After a successful second weekend, the Tom Holland-led Marvel movie, which has been on a record-breaking run at the Indian box office, saw a steep decline on Day 12.
Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 12
According to Sacnilk, the Tom Holland movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day made Rs 7.60 crore net from 12,765 shows on Day 12. Rs 9.07 crore was the day's total revenue.
The second Monday haul showed a sharp drop of 78.1% when compared to Sunday earnings of Rs 34.70 crore.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made an estimated Rs 423.05 crore net and 505.93 crore gross in India despite the decline.
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Shows
|Occupancy
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 60.60 crore
|17,250
|72.3%
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 49.35 crore
|16,902
|64.8%
|Day 3 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 70.25 crore
|17,703
|77.0%
|Day 4 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 77.75 crore
|18,051
|78.7%
|Day 5 (1st Monday)
|Rs 23.80 crore
|16,874
|50.5%
|Day 6 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 21.75 crore
|16,793
|48.5%
|Day 7 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 17.00 crore
|16,725
|44.1%
|Day 8 (2nd Thursday)
|Rs 14.25 crore
|16,447
|36.4%
|Week 1 Collection
|Rs 334.75 crore
|—
|—
|Day 9 (2nd Friday)
|Rs 15.00 crore
|13,544
|47.7%
|Day 10 (2nd Saturday)
|Rs 31.00 crore
|13,482
|68.4%
|Day 11 (2nd Sunday)
|Rs 34.70 crore
|13,862
|67.1%
|Day 12 (2nd Monday)
|Rs 7.60 crore
|12,765
|38.6%
|Total
|Rs 423.05 crore
|—
|—
ALSO READ - Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland's Movie Eyes Rs 500 Crore In India
On its first day in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day made an astounding Rs 60.60 crore. Over the course of the weekend, it picked up pace, earning Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday, and a massive Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day made over Rs 334.75 crore net in India by the end of its first week. Additionally, the second week hasn't exactly performed poorly either.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
The most recent release in Marvel's Spider-Man series is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie follows Peter Parker as he juggles his obligations as a superhero and a regular young man while dealing with new dangers.
ALSO READ - Spider-Man Brand New Day Twitter Review: Tom Holland Gives Career- Best Performance
The superhero movie carries on the tale of one of Marvel's most well-known characters and is jam-packed with spectacular action, poignant moments, and multiverse connections.