Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 12: Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second Monday collections fell short with Rs 10 crore, marking its first downturn at the Indian box office. After a successful second weekend, the Tom Holland-led Marvel movie, which has been on a record-breaking run at the Indian box office, saw a steep decline on Day 12.

Spider-Man Box Office Collection Day 12

According to Sacnilk, the Tom Holland movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day made Rs 7.60 crore net from 12,765 shows on Day 12. Rs 9.07 crore was the day's total revenue.

The second Monday haul showed a sharp drop of 78.1% when compared to Sunday earnings of Rs 34.70 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made an estimated Rs 423.05 crore net and 505.93 crore gross in India despite the decline.

Day India Net Collection Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 60.60 crore 17,250 72.3% Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 49.35 crore 16,902 64.8% Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 70.25 crore 17,703 77.0% Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 77.75 crore 18,051 78.7% Day 5 (1st Monday) Rs 23.80 crore 16,874 50.5% Day 6 (1st Tuesday) Rs 21.75 crore 16,793 48.5% Day 7 (1st Wednesday) Rs 17.00 crore 16,725 44.1% Day 8 (2nd Thursday) Rs 14.25 crore 16,447 36.4% Week 1 Collection Rs 334.75 crore — — Day 9 (2nd Friday) Rs 15.00 crore 13,544 47.7% Day 10 (2nd Saturday) Rs 31.00 crore 13,482 68.4% Day 11 (2nd Sunday) Rs 34.70 crore 13,862 67.1% Day 12 (2nd Monday) Rs 7.60 crore 12,765 38.6% Total Rs 423.05 crore — —

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On its first day in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day made an astounding Rs 60.60 crore. Over the course of the weekend, it picked up pace, earning Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday, and a massive Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday.