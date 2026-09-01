The Early Spring On OTT: The Early Spring has left C-drama fans eagerly waiting for the next chapter of Luan Nian and Shang Zhitao’s complicated love story. With the Chinese drama heading towards its final episodes, viewers are now searching for details about The Early Spring Episodes 15 to 24 release date, time in India, OTT platform and spoilers.

Here’s everything you need to know before watching the upcoming episodes. The Early Spring Episodes 15 To 24 Release Date Starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, The Early Spring consists of 24 episodes. The series premiered on August 26, 2026, and its release pattern has changed during its run. Episode 15 is scheduled to arrive on September 3, followed by Episode 16 on September 4, Episode 17 on September 5 and Episode 18 on September 6. Episodes 19 to 24 will follow as the drama moves towards its finale.

Fans should note that streaming schedules can be updated by the platform, so the timings may be worth checking on the day of release. The Early Spring Episodes 15 To 24 Time In India For Indian viewers, the new episodes are expected to become available at around 9:30 AM IST, corresponding to the show’s reported 12 PM China Standard Time release. Therefore, fans in India can check their streaming platform from 9:30 AM onwards on the respective release dates. Where To Watch The Early Spring In India? The Early Spring is available to stream internationally on Netflix, while Youku is its original streaming platform. The drama features episodes of approximately 45–50 minutes, making the remaining episodes ideal for viewers planning a weekend binge.

ALSO READ: From Happiness To Vincenzo: Best Kdramas On OTT That Perfectly Blend Romance And Thriller The Early Spring Episodes 15 To 24 Spoilers The upcoming episodes are expected to bring some of the biggest emotional turns in Luan Nian and Shang Zhitao’s relationship. After growing closer despite professional complications and personal misunderstandings, the couple faces another major setback. One of the key developments involves Shang Zhitao choosing to end the relationship, leaving Luan Nian heartbroken. The separation is expected to become an important turning point for both characters. Luan Nian is forced to deal with the emotional consequences, while Shang Zhitao focuses on her own journey and professional growth. However, the story is not simply about the couple moving on. The later episodes are expected to explore whether their feelings can survive the distance and misunderstandings. As the finale approaches, viewers can expect emotional confrontations, unresolved feelings and a possible second chance for the central couple.

FAQS Q. How many episodes does The Early Spring have? A. The Early Spring has a total of 24 episodes. Q. When will The Early Spring Episode 15 release? A. Episode 15 is scheduled to release on September 3, 2026. Q. What time will The Early Spring episodes release in India? A. Episodes are expected to be available at around 9:30 AM IST.