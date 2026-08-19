Long before the current excitement around big-screen adaptations of the Ramayana, Bollywood had already attempted to bring the epic to theatres with a major star cast. One of the lesser-known projects featured Salman Khan as Lord Ram and Sonali Bendre as Sita.

Directed by Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, the ambitious film reportedly went on floors in the 1990s but was eventually shelved despite around 40% of the shoot being completed. Salman Khan Was Set To Play Lord Ram The project was planned as a grand cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana, with Salman Khan reportedly signed to play Lord Ram and Sonali Bendre cast as Goddess Sita. Salman had reportedly already shot scenes for the film and even appeared in a photoshoot dressed as Lord Ram with a bow and arrow.

The project remains particularly intriguing because it would have brought Salman and Sonali together in a completely different setting from their later popular association in Hum Saath-Saath Hain. (Image: Gemini) What Happened To Salman Khan’s Ramayana? According to recent reports, the film was not abandoned at the planning stage. Around 40% of the movie had reportedly been shot before production came to a halt. Reports have linked the film's collapse to developments surrounding Sohail Khan and actress Pooja Bhatt, who was reportedly part of the project in a significant role. During the production period, Sohail and Pooja were said to have grown close, with Bhatt discussing their relationship publicly at the time.

The relationship reportedly created tensions, and Pooja eventually exited the project. Following these developments, the ambitious Ramayana adaptation was ultimately shelved. However, details surrounding the production's collapse come from retrospective reports and accounts, so they should not be treated as an officially confirmed single reason for the film's cancellation.

ALSO READ: 7 Bollywood Sequels That Were Announced But Never Made: Munna Bhai Chale Amerika, Jagga Jasoos 2 And More | The Lost Files A Lost Film That Still Fascinates Fans What makes the project fascinating is how much had already been invested before it disappeared. A film featuring Salman Khan as Lord Ram, Sonali Bendre as Sita and Sohail Khan behind the camera could have become a major Bollywood mythological spectacle of its era.

Decades later, renewed interest in Ramayana adaptations has brought this forgotten project back into conversations. While newer versions have the advantage of modern filmmaking technology and larger production scales, Salman and Sonali's unfinished Ramayana remains an intriguing chapter in Bollywood's history of films that never reached the big screen.

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