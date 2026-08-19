The Traitors 2 Episode 4 Release: The high-stakes reality thriller The Traitors India has returned for its second season on Amazon Prime Video, hosted once again by filmmaker Karan Johar. The fourth episode of The Traitors India Season 2 releases on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 12:00 AM IST (midnight) on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can stream the episode directly as soon as it goes live. Following an intense opening batch of episodes, fans are waiting to see how the psychological game unfolds between the Faithfuls and the remaining hidden Traitors. The fourth episode promises higher tension as alliances shift and new strategies emerge inside the palace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Who Has Been Eliminated In The Traitors 2 So Far? The opening stretch of Season 2 wasted no time in shaking up the house with fast-paced eliminations, secret murders, and dramatic banishments at the Circle of Shaq. The players who have already departed the competition include senior actor Dalip Tahil, who was eliminated during the initial cage challenge, and illusionist Karan Singh Magic, who became the season's first murder victim.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was voted out at the Circle of Shaq, while Soundous Moufakir was targeted and murdered by the Traitors. In a major turning point, actor Harman Singha was banished by his fellow contestants after being successfully exposed as a Traitor.

ALSO READ: 7 Pakistani Dramas You Can Watch For Free On YouTube If You Love Emotional Love Stories The Traitors 2 Current Contestants With 21 celebrity contestants entering the show initially, a strong mix of prominent actors, digital creators, and influencers remain active in the game, competing for the prize pot while trying to identify or conceal the Traitors:

Mallika Sherawat – Bollywood actress

Rhea Chakraborty – Actress and reality show personality

Shweta Tiwari – Veteran television actress

Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) – Popular YouTuber and digital star

Krystle D'Souza – Film and television actress (Secret Traitor)

Aditya Kulshreshth (Kullu) – Writer and creator (Secret Traitor)

Shahneel Gill – Social media personality (Secret Traitor)

Ranveer Brar – Celebrity chef

Parul Gulati – Entrepreneur and actress

Shalini Passi – Art patron and reality personality

Sahil Salathia – Actor

Ikka – Rapper and musician

Rida Tharanaa – Content creator

Ansh Chopra – Digital content creator

Tanya Puri – Private investigator

Prish – Content personality With Krystle D'Souza, Aditya Kulshreshth, and Shahneel Gill operating in secret as the remaining active Traitors, the upcoming episode will reveal who falls victim to the next murder.

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