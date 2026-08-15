In 1991, Sanjay Dutt's romantic action movie, Sadak, directed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, hit the theatres and it rakked in blockbuster reviews from the audience and critics alike. The movie broke several records in theatres, becoming one of the highest grossing movies of the time.

The Sanjay Dutt-starrrer was not just a hit, it became a cultural phenomenon. Nearly three decades later, its sequel sparked nostalgia but turned into one of Bollywood’s biggest critical disasters. Yes, the movie is Sadak 2.

Sadak vs Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

The 1991 Bollywood film Sadak grossed approximately ₹10.8 crore worldwide against a budget of around ₹2.70 to ₹3 crore, emerging as a major commercial hit.

On the other hand, the 2020 sequel Sadak 2 bypassed a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar, meaning it did not log a traditional theatrical box office run.

Sadak Sadak 2 Cast Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Deepak Tijori Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Box Office ₹2.70 to ₹3 crore Released on OTT Director Mahesh Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt OTT Prime Video JioHotstar

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Why did Sadak 2 fail at Box Office?

Sadak 2 released during a peak internet storm, especially when OTT dominated the home screen. When its trailer was released, it became one of the most-disliked videos on YouTube. It also became the most-disliked film teaser/trailer on the platform due to internet users protesting nepotism in Bollywood in the aftermath of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.