Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash’s much-awaited action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has continued its strong run at the box office. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and featuring Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, the film witnessed a drop in collections on its third day. However, it has still managed to post an impressive three-day total across India and overseas.

According to the latest box office figures, Toxic has crossed the Rs 220 crore mark worldwide within just three days of its theatrical release. Toxic 3-Day Box Office Collection Breakdown Day India Nett Collection India Gross Collection Overseas Gross Collection Worldwide Gross Collection Day 1 ₹101.10 Cr ₹120.75 Cr ₹20.00 Cr ₹140.75 Cr Day 2 ₹37.65 Cr ₹37.55 Cr ₹10.00 Cr ₹60.00 Cr Day 3 ₹26.60 Cr ₹39.40 Cr ₹4.00 Cr ₹20.70 Cr Total ₹165.35 Cr ₹197.70 Cr ₹23.75 Cr ₹221.45 Cr Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3 In India (Sacnilk) Toxic earned around Rs 26.60 crore nett in India on Day 3. The film recorded a 29.3 per cent drop compared with its Day 2 collection of Rs 37.65 crore. With this, the film’s India nett collection has reached approximately Rs 165.35 crore after three days. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 197.70 crore, putting it very close to the Rs 200 crore gross milestone domestically.

The film opened strongly with Rs 101.10 crore nett on its first day before seeing a drop on Thursday and Friday. Despite the decline, the overall three-day performance remains impressive for a film that has received mixed reactions from audiences.

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 The Yash-led film has also performed well in international markets. Toxic collected around Rs 4 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to approximately Rs 23.75 crore. Combining its India and overseas business, Toxic has earned around Rs 221.45 crore worldwide after three days. This means the film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally and is now heading towards the Rs 250 crore milestone.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: 21 Days On, Movie Continues Its Strong Run Despite Toxic Release What’s Next For Toxic At The Box Office? The weekend will be crucial for Toxic. After a strong opening, the film will need to maintain its hold over the coming days to turn its impressive start into a sustained box-office run.

With its worldwide collection already above Rs 220 crore, the next major target will be the Rs 250 crore mark. If audience interest remains strong, Toxic could add a significant amount to its global total over the weekend. FAQs Q1: What is the total 3-day worldwide box office collection of Toxic? A: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed the ₹220 crore mark globally, collecting approximately ₹221.45 crore gross worldwide in its first three days. Q2: How much did Toxic collect domestically in India on Day 3? A: On its third day, Toxic earned approximately ₹26.60 crore nett across all language versions in India. Q3: What is the total India gross collection of Toxic after three days? A: The film has accumulated an estimated ₹197.70 crore gross domestically, bringing it very close to the ₹200 crore gross milestone in India. Q4: Who directed Toxic and who are the lead actors? A: The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.