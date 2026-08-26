Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups was shot across multiple locations, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Jaipur and Thoothukudi. But did you know that 'hundreds of trees' in Bengaluru were axed to facilitate the shooting of the gangster drama? At the time, India Today shared satellite photos showing cleared land for the movie set, which was earlier filled with trees. Forest Trees Were Cut Down For Yash's Toxic The Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said in 2024 that hundreds of trees had been unlawfully cut down on forest land on the Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) property in Peenya, Bengaluru, to make room for the set of Yash's movie Toxic.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "I personally visited the land where Toxic movie is being shot. Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT’s jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images."

Karnataka Environment Minister further added, "We will take necessary actions against the people who violated the rules. Cutting trees in forestland without legal permission is a punishable offence." Later, a formal complaint was filed against KVN Productions, the production house backing Toxic, along with the general managers of Canara Bank and HMT. ALSO READ - Toxic Twitter Review: Yash, Kiara Advani's Movie Opens To Mixed Response; Fans Say 'Just Like KGF 2...' Toxic Shooting Locations The Mumbai schedule, which took place over 45 days, is regarded as one of the most difficult filming attempts in Indian cinema. JJ Perry, a Hollywood action director, directed explosive scenes in several areas around the city.

In the final week of September 2025, the production moved its base to the Peenya-Jalahalli area of Bengaluru (HMT territory), completing the journey back to the city where filming had started. Curly Tales claimed that a music sequence in Toxic was filmed in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It further mentioned that the Toxic crew filmed an action scene at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, for the movie. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted iconic Palolem Beach in Goa in one of the scenes from the movie's trailer and songs. ALSO READ - Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yash-Starrer Eyes ₹100 Crore Opening Worldwide Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups takes place in post-independence Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s and chronicles the ascent of a man who creates a criminal empire in a society characterised by violence, crime, and treachery. Yash-led gangster drama also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. FAQ 1. What is Yash's role in Toxic? Yash plays a dual role in Toxic as Raya and his son Rumi, also called Ticket. 2. What is the budget of the Toxic movie? The makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, but reports suggest ₹500 crore was spent to make it.