Toxic is releasing in theatres on August 26, 2026. The movie stars Yash in lead role and is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. Ahead of the movie's releases, its ticket prices have become a talking point.

Toxic Ticket Price Hike

The prices for regular tickers of Toxic ranges from around Rs 150 in Mumbai. Tickets at some popular multiplexes are reportedly selling for between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,100.

Bengaluru sees Toxic ticket prices ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 3,600, with INOX M5 City recliners costing up to Rs 3,600.

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Toxic Ticket Price in Delhi NCR

In Delhi-NCR, the prices are comparatively lower. Tickets for Toxic at PVR IMAX are around Rs 600 to Rs 700, while some shows at PVR Naraina are priced in the range of Rs 240 to Rs 300.

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Toxic Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Toxic has sold over 9 lakh tickets across nearly 17,780 shows, earning Rs 32.21 crore in gross advance bookings. Including blocked seats, the figure stands at around Rs 41.36 crore.

Karnataka is leading Toxic’s advance bookings, with the Hindi 2D version slightly ahead of Kannada 2D at Rs 15.68 crore and Rs 13.02 crore, respectively. Premium formats have also boosted the film’s pre-release business, with Kannada IMAX 2D earning Rs 76.43 lakh and Hindi IMAX 2D around Rs 40 lakh.