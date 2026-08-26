Toxic Twitter Review: Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups finally opened in theatres today (August 26) after months of anticipation. Yash is making his big-screen debut since KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. The ensemble cast of Toxic includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
Early reactions and reviews to Yash-starrer Toxic have begun to stream in on social media as fans head to theatres for the first-day-first-show.
Toxic Twitter Review
Several viewers hailed Yash's stylish appearance, entry scene and strong screen presence. Others criticised the storyline and the way the story introduced its characters. Many viewers have also described the Yash-starrer as similar to KGF 2.
A user said, "1st Half: Decent, Character Built-up. Highlights Are Good Act By Cast & Stunning Visuals. 2nd Half: POWERFUL. A Solid & Massy Avatar By YASH. Action Galore, Mass. 3rd Big WINNER For @TheNameIsYash Post KGF Franchise."
#ToxicReview ♦️TOXIC - Short Review♦️— Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) August 26, 2026
(⭐️⭐️⭐️✨3.5 Out Of 5 Stars)
A CERTIFIED Pan-India SUPERSTAR🍿
✨1st Half: Decent, Character Built-up. Highlights Are Good Act By Cast & Stunning Visuals.
✨2nd Half: POWERFUL. A Solid & Massy Avatar By YASH🪓. Action Galore, Mass.
3rd… pic.twitter.com/rkz4QgnAwp
A second user wrote, "The first half is pure mass! Yash owns the screen with his attitude, style, and insane aura. The action sequences hit hard, and the BGM takes every elevation scene to another level. The theatre atmosphere is absolutely crazy!"
🔥 #TOXIC – First Half Review— KENZ (@ImKenzOnline) August 26, 2026
The first half is pure mass! 🔥🔥🔥
Yash owns the screen with his attitude, style, and insane aura. The action sequences hit hard, and the BGM takes every elevation scene to another level. The theatre atmosphere is absolutely crazy! 💥
First Half👌 pic.twitter.com/8LPjmDAwRD
A third user said, "INSANE. Absolutely insane. Every department has delivered. So much drama, and every relationship is toxic in its own way."
#ToxicTheMovie� First Half Review:— Shrinivas jambagi (@ShreenivasJamb2) August 26, 2026
INSANE. Absolutely insane 🔥
Every department has delivered. So much drama, and every relationship is toxic in its own way
Can’t believe Geetu Mohandas cooked this hard. 🔥🔥 What have you cooked, ma’am? 🤍 #Yash� #Nayanatara #Toxic pic.twitter.com/y8gxc1FFga
ALSO READ - 'Girl Will Have A Blast...': Yash Defends Toxic Amid Criticism Over Its Portrayal Of Women
A fourth user wrote, "#Toxic First Half Report: Stylish, Violent & Full of Swag! Yash carries the whole show with his screen presence. Cinematography & BGM are terrific, but screenplay feels a bit messy. Interval twist saves it. Waiting for 2nd half."
#Toxic First Half Report: Stylish, Violent & Full of Swag!— Neel1m@ (@neelan_26) August 26, 2026
Yash carries the whole show with his screen presence. Cinematography & BGM are terrific, but screenplay feels a bit messy. Interval twist saves it. Waiting for 2nd half#Yash #ToxicReview #ToxicFDFS #GeetuMohandas #Kiara
One of the many users on X said, "#Toxic has no story, no direction, and apparently no editor either. Three hours of Yash trying to carry a movie that has absolutely nothing to say. The title is accurate though, sitting through it is genuinely toxic. Soulless writing, senseless narration, endless drag. Style without substance - 1/5. DISASTER- AVOID even on OTT."
#Toxic has no story, no direction, and apparently no editor either.— Rczone (@Rczone999) August 26, 2026
Three hours of Yash trying to carry a movie that has absolutely nothing to say. The title is accurate though, sitting through it is genuinely toxic.
Soulless writing, senseless narration, endless drag. Style…
#Toxic #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicReview#Yash— Pratham (@Pratham0617) August 26, 2026
⭐️⭐️🌟 (🌟 for style) - Above average
Stylish, loaded with action and nudity and foul language in places has lots of positive from the perspective of filmmaking except a superb soul or substance.
Business rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (Super Hit)…
Positive reviews coming from overseas , history in the making @TheNameIsYash 🔥🔥#ToxicTheMovie #ToxicReview pic.twitter.com/ySJwRpm4O3— 𝗠𝗿 𝗔𝗸 (@God__Ak_) August 26, 2026
#ToxicReview ⭐️1/2#ThreeWordReview Hype goes phuss#Yash is a big star no doubt. Butnhe needs to pick scripts not just which can open big but has a good story— Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) August 26, 2026
A mix of kgf and a bit of Animal...story is incoherent, music is loud and acting is bad.
Good production value get 👍
ALSO READ - Toxic Advance Booking Day 1 Report: Despite Robust Start, Yash-Starrer Trails Behind Dhurandhar 2 In India
For the time being, the response to Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups on social media remains divided, with reactions ranging from extremely positive to very critical. While the pan-Indian action thriller film's scope, visuals, action, and Yash's larger-than-life screen presence have undoubtedly impressed audiences, its writing, pacing, and character development have drawn strong criticism.
FAQ
1. When and where to watch Yash's movie, Toxic?
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups released in theatres today. You can watch it in cinemas near you.
2. What is the early response to Yash's much-awaited movie Toxic?
Toxic opened to mixed response from fans and critics alike. Some called it messy; others called it massy, according to early reviews.
3. Is Yash playing double in his latest movie?
Yes, Yash will be seen essaying the role of Raya and Ticket in Toxic.