Toxic Twitter Review: Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups finally opened in theatres today (August 26) after months of anticipation. Yash is making his big-screen debut since KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. The ensemble cast of Toxic includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

Early reactions and reviews to Yash-starrer Toxic have begun to stream in on social media as fans head to theatres for the first-day-first-show.

Toxic Twitter Review

Several viewers hailed Yash's stylish appearance, entry scene and strong screen presence. Others criticised the storyline and the way the story introduced its characters. Many viewers have also described the Yash-starrer as similar to KGF 2.

A user said, "1st Half: Decent, Character Built-up. Highlights Are Good Act By Cast & Stunning Visuals. 2nd Half: POWERFUL. A Solid & Massy Avatar By YASH. Action Galore, Mass. 3rd Big WINNER For @TheNameIsYash Post KGF Franchise."

#ToxicReview ♦️TOXIC - Short Review♦️



(⭐️⭐️⭐️✨3.5 Out Of 5 Stars)



A CERTIFIED Pan-India SUPERSTAR🍿



✨1st Half: Decent, Character Built-up. Highlights Are Good Act By Cast & Stunning Visuals.



✨2nd Half: POWERFUL. A Solid & Massy Avatar By YASH🪓. Action Galore, Mass.



3rd… pic.twitter.com/rkz4QgnAwp — Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) August 26, 2026

A second user wrote, "The first half is pure mass! Yash owns the screen with his attitude, style, and insane aura. The action sequences hit hard, and the BGM takes every elevation scene to another level. The theatre atmosphere is absolutely crazy!"