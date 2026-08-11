Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir, who was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar, has shared new photographs from his wedding reception with his wife, Nidhaa Bhatt. Months after tying the knot in June, Mohsin posted a romantic note for Nidhaa on social media, expressing his love and gratitude.

Sharing pictures from the reception, Mohsin wrote, "You didn’t just become my wife.You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

This post follows his initial wedding announcement in June, where he reflected on faith and patience. At the time, Mohsin wrote, "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me .You brought light in my life. So thank you my love".

Mohsin Akhtar And Urmila Matondkar's Marriage

Before marrying Nidhaa, Mohsin was married to Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar. The former couple met in 2014 at the wedding of fashion designer Manish Malhotra's niece. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 4, 2016, which was attended by close friends and family, including Manish Malhotra.