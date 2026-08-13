Akanksha Chaudhary, who recently made an appearance on the Netflix reality series Lock Upp 2, talked about the extremes she once went to get a more sculpted face while preparing for Miss Universe. She also responded to the rumours of getting nose surgery.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Akanksha Chaudhary said, "People are making videos that Aakanksha got a nose surgery done. No, I didn't do anything." But while getting ready for the Miss Universe event, she did think about getting buccal fat removed. Akanksha Chaudhary shared, "I was about to start my journey of Miss Universe, and several people told me a thousand times that you will have to reduce your cheeks. Only a chiselled face works in this industry. I was told to get my buccal fat removal done. It's a surgery. I started saving money for it."

"I went to see a doctor in Bombay. I came to Bombay especially to get this surgery done. I had saved a lot of money. I stopped spending money on food and drinks. I used to eat one meal a day, some fruits and watermelons. I used to save money from that," she further shared.

The Splitsvilla 16 fame eventually changed her mind about the surgery because she was concerned that the permanent removal of cheek fat would change the natural contours of her face. In retrospect, Akanksha stated that she is glad she decided against having the surgery.

The reality star claimed that before making that choice, she had already tried non-surgical procedures involving injections meant to remove facial fat. Akanksha Chaudhary recalled undergoing weekly procedures that included face fat-reduction injections. She spent between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 on the surgery. "I got it done for 4-5 weeks. They used to inject something here. Zero result." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Choudhary (@akankshachoudhary_official) ALSO READ - '5-6 Baar Karna Padega': Lock Upp Contestant Akanksha Choudhary Reveals Man Demanded Sex For Money Akanksha Chaudhary became well-known after entering MTV Splitsvilla 16. She got entangled in a love triangle involving Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur. She grew close to Yogesh on Lock Upp 2 despite her turbulent experience on Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra-hosted show.

She carried her reality TV streak with Lock Upp Season 2, which is streaming on Netflix. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh turned jailers for the captive-based reality show. ALSO READ - DYK Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Akanksha Choudhary Was One Of The Top Finalists In Miss Universe India 2025? Additionally, Akanksha appeared in a music video for Muhammad Faiz's song Eyes. Released two months ago, it has 2.9 million views, 239k likes and over 25k comments on YouTube.