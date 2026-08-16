The third instalment in the saga, which debuted in theatres in November 2019, will make its big-screen comeback on November 24, 2027. Arendelle is getting ready for a wedding, a new danger, and an exciting new journey for Anna and Elsa in Frozen 3.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa, respectively. Jonathan Groff will return as Kristoff, while Josh Gad will reprise his role as Olaf. What To Expect From Frozen 3? One of the biggest updates about Frozen 3 came from Disney’s D23 event, where it was revealed that Anna and Kristoff are finally getting married. Their relationship has grown through the first two films, and the couple is now ready to take the next step.

However, their wedding may not go as smoothly as planned. Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, hinted that Anna and Elsa are heading into 'their biggest journey yet'. This suggests the sisters will have much more to deal with than wedding preparations. What exactly sets them off on this new adventure is still unknown.

ALSO READ - SRK's Mufasa To Priyanka Chopra's Elsa; 5 Bollywood Actors Who Dubbed For Popular Hollywood Movies A New Villain In Frozen 3 Frozen 3 will also introduce a new villain. Disney has not revealed the character's identity or motives yet. However, the antagonist is expected to cause trouble around Anna and Kristoff’s wedding and push Anna and Elsa into another adventure.

Olaf will also get a new storyline in the upcoming movie. The lovable snowman is set to have a romantic interest named Samantha. This could add a fun new twist to Olaf's journey in Frozen 3. The third chapter also features the return of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who composed the music for the earlier movies in the Frozen franchise. And guess what? The narrative of Arendelle doesn't end there. The events of the third movie will be followed by at least one more big-screen chapter, as Disney has officially stated that Frozen 4 is in the works as well.

ALSO READ - Top 20 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movies Of All Time: Avatar, Avengers End Game, Frozen And Others What Happened In Frozen 2? The sisters' return to their origins in the enigmatic Enchanted Forest and its abilities was depicted in the second animated movie. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven went to the unidentified location to find out what was truly going on after she heard a mysterious voice.

Elsa also learned that their mother was the Fifth Spirit, which unites humans and the natural world, and that the forest's inhabitants were imprisoned due to a mist. At the end, Elsa opted to remain in the forest with her people, while Anna remained in Arendelle and was crowned queen.