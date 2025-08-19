Aamir Khan, renowned for playing the strongest characters, has been going through a challenging period in his personal life. A little-known part of his life from the early 2000s have made the headlines. The actor's brother, Faissal Khan, confirmed that Aamir had an affair with British writer Jessica Hines and had an unwed child. He made the shocking accusation at a recent press appearance, when he also criticised Aamir Khan for previous relationships and accused his family of forcing him into marriage.

Aamir Khan brother said, "Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, unka illegal baccha tha, out of wedlock. He was living with Kiran at that time (of this incident)." ALSO READ - ‘Aamir Khan Had A Child Out Of Wedlock': Faissal Khan Accuses Superstar Of Allegedly Having An Affair When He Was Married Who Is Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan Love Interest In 2000s? Aamir Khan was involved in the most significant dispute of his life in 2005. According to a magazine Stardust, he lived-in with British Journalist Jessica Hines. The actor and Jessica were parents to a child named Jaan, out of wedlock, claimed the magazine. Aamir Khan met Jessica while Ghulam (1998) was being filmed. The story in the magazine continued by alleging that Aamir refused to accept responsibility after Jessica learned of her pregnancy. He requested that she have an abortion. However, Jessica declined and chose to raise the child alone. In the early 2000s, she gave birth to a boy, whom she called Jaan.

Where is Jessica Hines And Her Son Jaan Now? Jessica Hines revealed that she married William Talbot, a businessman from London, in 2007, as per The Times of India. She disclosed that while she was in India, her husband William looked after her child, Jaan, while she worked on Amitabh Bachchan's book. "When I was in India for a long while working on my Amitabh Bachchan book, William took care of Jaan. He is very supportive and protective of my son," she said.

Aamir Khan's rumoured son, Jaan (Image: Reddit) Jessica's son's pictures appeared on Reddit two years ago. Fans described him as looking a lot like Aamir Khan's son in the picture. In addition, the post stated that Jaan had been featured in British Vogue. The user then posted his most recent images, pointing out that he looked a lot like Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan's rumoured son has also featured in British Vogue (Image: Reddit)

ALSO READ - Faissal Khan Cuts Ties With Brother Aamir Khan And Family, Reveals 'I Was Subjected To Unwanted Forced Medication...' Faissal, Aamir Khan's brother recently held a press conference where he disclosed the reason behind his split from the Khan family. He also talked about Aamir Khan's affair back in the 2000s while he was married to Reena. Faissal said that in addition to having affair with British Journalist Jessica Hines, the superstar also a child.