Emerging actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, also known as Rani Swarnkar, has recently found herself at the centre of widespread media attention. The newcomer became a major talking point following public appearances and romantic link-up rumours involving veteran Bollywood actor Govinda.

While neither Govinda nor Komal has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, speculation regarding their personal dynamic continues to circulate across social media platforms. Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar? All About Govinda's Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar is an emerging actress from Uttar Pradesh who is preparing to make her debut in the Hindi film industry. Detailed information regarding her educational background, age, and personal life remains limited in public records.

Komal Rani Swarnkar's public profile rose significantly after she was cast opposite Govinda in his upcoming feature film titled Roopa, which is being framed as part of the veteran actor's return to the big screen. Reports also suggest that Komal has been linked to another upcoming project starring Govinda titled Duniyadari, indicating that the pair may share the screen in more than one film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHESH PARESHA (@mahesh_paresha_) Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar Airport Appearance Sparks Dating Speculation Dating rumours gained traction after Govinda and Komal were spotted together by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The joint appearance generated immediate discussion online, with media reports linking the outing to earlier speculation regarding Govinda's personal life. The timing drew additional scrutiny from the media and fans due to Govinda's long-standing marriage to Sunita Ahuja. The couple married in 1987 and share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan Addresses Biased Host Trolls, Asks Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra 'Did We Know Each Other?' Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar Dating Rumours Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently responded to the airport photographs and the ongoing speculation. When questioned by paparazzi regarding her husband’s public appearance alongside Komal, Sunita responded using the Hindi proverb, "Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi".

Elaborating on her reaction, the Lock Upp 2 contestant stated, "Woh kahawat suna hai 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi'. Uska buddhi brasht hogaya hai. Isliye yeh sab karta hai". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Addressing comments from the public labeling Govinda as ‘Cheater No. 1’, Sunita added, "Yeh question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai, kyunke main kuch bolti ho toh sab mujhe troll karte hai. Main chahti ho Govinda ke fans aur media iss chiz ka jawab de. Mujhse mat pucho mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. Jab main sach bolti ho sab mujhe gaaliyan dete hai". Addressing past allegations of infidelity during a podcast with ANI, Govinda defended himself, saying, "I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent".

Govinda further remarked, "Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai".

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