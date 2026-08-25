Rhiya Ahir has once again become a talking point on social media, but this time for a very different reason. The Mumbai-based model, actor and entrepreneur, who went viral during student protests in July 2026, is now in the race to enter Bigg Boss 20. The makers have given viewers the power to decide her fate through a fan vote.

Who Is Rhiya Ahir? Rhiya Ahir, also known as Rhiya Ekousiya, is a 27-year-old model, actor and entrepreneur based in Mumbai. She has worked in modelling, acting, anchoring and music videos. She has also trained in theatre for several years.

Apart from her work in entertainment, Rhiya is also an entrepreneur. She founded Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel venture that works with Indian artisans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀʜɪʏᴀ ʏᴀᴅᴀᴠ (@rhiyaahir) Why Did Rhiya Ahir Go Viral During Student Protest? Rhiya shot to fame in July 2026 after a video from a student protest in Mumbai went viral. During a protest at Shivaji Park, she was seen standing in front of a Mumbai Police van that was carrying detained protesters. According to reports, Rhiya decided to intervene after seeing protesters being taken away. She stood in front of the vehicle and demanded their release. The powerful visual quickly spread across social media and made her one of the recognisable faces associated with the protest.

The incident also brought controversy, with Rhiya later alleging online harassment and abuse following the viral moment. ALSO READ: Yash’s Toxic, Nayanthara’s Hi And More Movies To Watch In Theatres This Rakshabandhan Rhiya Ahir In Bigg Boss 20 Fan Vote Rhiya is now being considered for a completely different platform. In a new Bigg Boss 20 twist, viewers have been asked to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Punjabi actor-model Love Gill for one place in the reality show.

The voting is taking place through the JioHotstar app, with the contestant receiving the most votes set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Voting will close on September 2 at 11:59 pm, while the grand premiere is scheduled for September 6.

Will Rhiya Ahir Enter Bigg Boss 20? Rhiya’s entry is not confirmed yet. Her fate depends entirely on the audience vote. If she wins against Love Gill, her journey will move from a viral protest moment to the Bigg Boss house.

For Rhiya, the possible reality TV debut could mark a new chapter in her public journey, bringing her modelling, acting and personal experiences before a much larger television audience.

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