Ahn Pan-seok Death News: Renowned South Korean television director Ahn Pan-seok has passed away at the age of 64. News of his death was announced on August 12, 2026. The filmmaker, famous for hit series such as Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, died following severe health complications.

Acclaimed South Korean Drama Director Ahn Pan-seok Dies Aged 64 Ahn was diagnosed with lung cancer last year and was undergoing medical treatment. His condition deteriorated rapidly after he suffered a cerebral haemorrhage. The production team of ENA's upcoming television series Love Doctor, which marks his final directorial project, officially announced his passing.

The production team expressed condolences to his family and requested privacy for them during the funeral. Love Doctor was completed prior to his death and is scheduled to premiere later in 2026 as his posthumous release. Who Was Ahn Pan-seok? Born in Seoul in 1961, Ahn graduated from Sejong University with a degree in English language and literature. He began his career in film and television during the 1980s, working on the 1986 short film In Praise of Idleness alongside future director Yoo Ha.

Ahn joined MBC's drama production division in 1987, working as an assistant director on Humble Men and My Mother’s Sea. He made his official directorial debut in 1994 with the single-episode drama Love Greetings, part of MBC's anthology series Best Theater.

He later directed popular weekend dramas, including Partner, Roses and Bean Sprouts, and Ajumma. Ahn left MBC in 2003 to work as a freelancer. In 2006, he directed his first feature film, Over the Border, a melodrama about a North Korean defector starring Cha Seung-won.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Lisa Dating Thai Actor Blue Pongtiwat? Ahn Pan-seok Award-Winning Legacy And Lasting Impact Ahn returned to television in 2007 with the medical drama Behind the White Tower, which earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Director in television. He was celebrated for his realistic storytelling, emotionally layered characters, and sharp commentary on social class and privilege.

His notable works include How Long I’ve Kissed, Secret Affair, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain, and One Spring Night. In recent years, he directed The Midnight Romance in Hagwon in 2024 and The Art of Negotiation in 2025. Across nearly four decades, Ahn Pan-seok remained one of South Korea's most distinctive voices in television.

Also In News