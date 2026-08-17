Hayden Panettiere, 36, who first gained notoriety as a child actor before becoming well-known for Heroes and Nashville, has passed away. While the specifics of her death have not been disclosed, her representative confirmed her passing in a statement to ABC News.

Hayden Panettiere's representative said, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden." The representative recalled Hayden Panettiere as someone who brought 'immeasurable love and joy' to people around her as well as to those who watched her performances.

Who Was Hayden Panettiere?

Hayden Panettiere started as a child actor before making a name for herself in movies and television.

(Image: Instagram/haydenpanettiere)

As Claire Bennet in the science-fiction drama Heroes, which aired from 2006 to 2010, she became well-known. Later, from 2012 to 2018, she portrayed Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville.

Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, I Love You, Beth Cooper, Scream 4, and Scream VI were among some of her notable works. She also appeared in the television movie Amanda Knox.

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Inside Hayden Panettiere's Memoir

Hayden Panettiere discussed her experiences growing up in the spotlight as well as her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was published earlier this year.

In one chapter, the actress described a startling encounter with an Oscar-winning actor who supposedly revealed his entire body to her during a private event. She recalled the event at a friend's Los Angeles apartment, saying it felt more like "a meeting" than a party.