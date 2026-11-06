Shehzad Poonawalla has been declared the winner of MX Original Rise And Fall Season 2. He will take the trophy and a Rs 35 lakh cash prize home. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Gautam Gulati snatched the second runner-up position.

In the last week, only six contestants were left to fight for the Rise and Fall Season 2 winner trophy. The six finalists are Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel and Niharika Tiwari.

The Basement workers, including Priyanka, Niharika, and Sonam Malik, faced a crucial semi-final task. The task needed the contestants to collect diamonds, navigate a maze and solve a puzzle.

Priyanka and Niharika won the challenge, which made them the last two finalists. Sonam Malik was eliminated as she came third in the task.

(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)

Who Won Rise And Fall Season 2?

Among six contestants, Shehzad, Priyanka, and Gautam became the top three finalists of Rise and Fall Season 2. Out of the three, Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the winner.

The finale episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 began with stunning performances by the finalists. The ex-contestants also joined the celebrations.

The race to the trophy started with the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge, in which Niharika Tiwari was eliminated. This narrowed the race to the Top 5.

The competition subsequently eliminated Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker.

(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)

For the final stage of the competition, the lift introduced another twist: the winner will be decided through a voting system.

When the Top 3 were not able to reach a unanimous decision, the power to vote went to the ex-contestants. Based on that, Gautam Gulati finished as the second runner-up, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was announced as the first runner-up, and Shehzad Poonawalla was crowned the winner of Rise And Fall Season 2.