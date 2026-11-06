Shehzad Poonawalla has been declared the winner of MX Original Rise And Fall Season 2. He will take the trophy and a Rs 35 lakh cash prize home. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Gautam Gulati snatched the second runner-up position.
Rise And Fall Season 2: Meet The Six Finalists
In the last week, only six contestants were left to fight for the Rise and Fall Season 2 winner trophy. The six finalists are Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel and Niharika Tiwari.
The Basement workers, including Priyanka, Niharika, and Sonam Malik, faced a crucial semi-final task. The task needed the contestants to collect diamonds, navigate a maze and solve a puzzle.
Priyanka and Niharika won the challenge, which made them the last two finalists. Sonam Malik was eliminated as she came third in the task.
(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)
Who Won Rise And Fall Season 2?
Among six contestants, Shehzad, Priyanka, and Gautam became the top three finalists of Rise and Fall Season 2. Out of the three, Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the winner.
The finale episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 began with stunning performances by the finalists. The ex-contestants also joined the celebrations.
The race to the trophy started with the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge, in which Niharika Tiwari was eliminated. This narrowed the race to the Top 5.
The competition subsequently eliminated Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker.
(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)
For the final stage of the competition, the lift introduced another twist: the winner will be decided through a voting system.
When the Top 3 were not able to reach a unanimous decision, the power to vote went to the ex-contestants. Based on that, Gautam Gulati finished as the second runner-up, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was announced as the first runner-up, and Shehzad Poonawalla was crowned the winner of Rise And Fall Season 2.
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Shehzad Poonawalla Reacts To His Rise And Fall Season 2 Victory
Speaking about his win, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Winning Rise and Fall Season 2 is a feeling I can't put into words. This journey wasn't easy — from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way. There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do."
He further added, "I'm proud of every decision I made and the person I remained through the highs and lows. The bonds I formed, the laughs, the competition — those memories go far beyond this show. I'm going home with a trophy, unforgettable memories, and the satisfaction of knowing I gave it absolutely everything. I would also like to thank the makers of the show, MX Player by Prime Video and Banijay Asia, for pulling off this show so beautifully and giving me an opportunity on this platform. This is a moment I'll cherish forever."
(Image Credit: TDJ Graphics)
After a season packed with shifting alliances, physical fights and struggle to remain in the Penthouse, Shehzad Poonawalla has finally claimed the Rise And Fall Season 2 trophy. Did he deserve the win, or were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati stronger contenders?
FAQs
Q1. Who won Rise And Fall Season 2?
A1. Shehzad Poonawalla won Rise And Fall Season 2, taking home the winner's trophy and a cash prize of ₹35 lakh.
Q2. Who was the first runner-up of Rise And Fall Season 2?
A2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Gautam Gulati secured the second runner-up position.
Q3. Who hosted Rise And Fall Season 2?
A3. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag hosted the second season of Rise And Fall.