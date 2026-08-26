An intimate scene of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, featuring Kiara Advani and Yash has gone viral on social media. Netizens are praising the duo for 'turning up the heat' in the action movie.
Yash and Kiara Advani's intense scene goes viral
Hailing Yash and Kiara's 'intense chemistry' in Toxic, a netizen wrote on X, "Yash and Kiara are bringing some seriously intense chemistry to Toxic. This duo is turning up the heat!"
Another user wrote, "Yash and Kiara are pushing all limits with their bold and intoxicating chemistry in Toxic."
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A netizen wrote, "#KiaraAdvani in #Toxic is absolutely unreal She really came to set the screen on fire!"
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Yash & Kiara chemistry is next level in cinema 🤩— Cult_for_PR (@ChintuBhai12581) August 26, 2026
Kiara living in character 🌚🥵#Toxic #ToxicTheMovie � #Yash � pic.twitter.com/uum13YOq44
Yash and Kiara are pushing all limits with their bold and intoxicating chemistry in Toxic 👀🔥#ToxicTheMovie #KiaraAdvani #ToxicReview pic.twitter.com/a9hIKkqw3a— OneFeed (@PrimeCurrents) August 26, 2026
#KiaraAdvani in #Toxic is absolutely unreal 🤯🥵🔥— Vasanth Raj (@vasanthraj001) August 26, 2026
She really came to set the screen on fire! 🥶🔥#Yash #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicReview pic.twitter.com/sC8asyLOnb
About Toxic: Toxic has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in lead role. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English and will also release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
The movie is budgeted at Rs 850–1000 crore, set to be most expensive movie ever made. Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, with its female characters playing key roles in Raya’s power struggle.
Toxic Box Office Prediction Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Yash's Toxic is projected to fetch a massive worldwide opening of ₹100–120 crore gross on Day 1, with the Indian box office contributing ₹80–100 crore—led by over ₹40 crore from the Hindi version alone.
FAQs
Who directed Yash and Kiara Advani's sequence?
The sequence was helmed by National Award-winning director Geetu Mohandas. Reviewers have praised her execution for using artistic restraint and focusing on character-driven emotional depth rather than superficial sensationalism.
What are the characters played by Yash and Kiara?
Yash plays a prominent double role involving characters named Raya and Rumi, while Kiara Advani plays a key character named Nadia.