An intimate scene of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, featuring Kiara Advani and Yash has gone viral on social media. Netizens are praising the duo for 'turning up the heat' in the action movie.

Yash and Kiara Advani's intense scene goes viral

Hailing Yash and Kiara's 'intense chemistry' in Toxic, a netizen wrote on X, "Yash and Kiara are bringing some seriously intense chemistry to Toxic. This duo is turning up the heat!"

Another user wrote, "Yash and Kiara are pushing all limits with their bold and intoxicating chemistry in Toxic."

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A netizen wrote, "#KiaraAdvani in #Toxic is absolutely unreal She really came to set the screen on fire!"

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Yash and Kiara are pushing all limits with their bold and intoxicating chemistry in Toxic 👀🔥#ToxicTheMovie #KiaraAdvani #ToxicReview pic.twitter.com/a9hIKkqw3a — OneFeed (@PrimeCurrents) August 26, 2026

About Toxic: Toxic has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in lead role. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English and will also release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie is budgeted at Rs 850–1000 crore, set to be most expensive movie ever made. Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, with its female characters playing key roles in Raya’s power struggle.