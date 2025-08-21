Emily In Paris Season 5: Netflix has finally shared first glimpses of the fifth season of Emily in Paris, which features Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) traveling around Italy while juggling her romantic interests and professional obligations. Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) are all returning for the latest season. The cast also includes Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, Arnaud Binard, Paul Forman, Minnie Driver, and Thalia Besson.

Emily In Paris 5 makers dropped a sneak peek of Emily embracing Rome while leading the new office of Agence Grateau. Wearing a stylish black-and-white polka-dot bikini and matching sunglasses, she was enjoying the Italian sun while sailing on a boat. Another picture depicted her holding a horse's reins next to Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), while the rest hinted to a romantic relation growing between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis) Emily In Paris 5 fans dropped their excitement in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I am officially obsessed with these images like the outfits??? Emily's short hair????? everything about this is perfect I'm SOBBING." Another user wrote, "I know y'all love the Italian man, but I am rocking with Emily & Gabriel until the end!"

Emily In Paris Season 4 Ending EXPLAINED Emily, played by Lily Collins, experienced heartbreak, difficult job decisions, and emotional breakdowns, which led to a dramatic ending to Emily In Paris Season 4. She was dealing with the aftermath of a failed romance with Alfie and the split with Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) when she unexpectedly found a savior-turned-admirer in Marcello. He is the son of a wealthy cashmere family from Italy. The possibility of a fresh chapter was hinted at in the last minutes as we watched her acclimating to life in Italy with Marcello.

However, the story took a new turn when Gabriel, who was devastated but hopeful, accompanied Emily to Italy, just when we thought Emily had some stability. A possible love triangle that would probably dominate a large portion of Season 5 was hinted at in the last episode of Season 4.

Emily moved into her Rome apartment to manage Agence Grateau's Italian office and spend time with Marcello. This is where the story picks up in the fifth season. Emily In Paris Season 5 official synopsis read - "Just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationship."