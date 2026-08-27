The announcement post read, "It's finally here! Say bonjour to your first look at EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 6, returning December 24th! (sic)" The new batch of stills from the sixth season of Emily in Paris brings together the show's well-known blend of friendship, romance, and work.

Emily in Paris OTT Release: Netflix has confirmed the Christmas release for the sixth and final season of Emily in Paris. The streaming giant hinted at the reappearance of Emily, Gabriel, Mindy, Alfie, Sylvie, and other well-known figures.

The photos shared by the official account of Emily in Paris featured Alfie and Antoine Lambert in conversation at an evening event. Another still captured Emily sharing a quiet moment with Gabriel at a flower stall.

Emily and Mindy were also seen sitting hand in hand on a Parisian park bench. Another photo showed Emily taking a selfie in the courtyard of an illuminated French estate.

Emily was then also seen at a desk, checking a metallic gold stiletto pump. Mindy appeared seated in an ornate ballroom, while Nicolas de León stood across the room near a doorway.

Another still featured Sylvie Grateau at an evening cocktail party. A group photo brought together Lucie, Sylvie, Emily and Mindy by the coast. The final frame showed Emily walking along a sunlit shoreline.

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About Emily In Paris

Emily in Paris centres on Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago whose relocation to Paris turns into a journey through friendships, job difficulties, and a complicated love life around Europe.

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For the upcoming season, Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), and Paul Forman (Nico) will all be back.