Jana Nayagan released worldwide on July 23, 2026. The movie stars Thalapaty Vijay in lead role and received mixed reviews upon its release. The movie also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles. If the reports are to be believed, Jana Nayagan will stream on OTT earlier than expected.

According to Telugu123 and Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan may premiere on ZEE5 on August 21, less than a month after its theatrical release. However, the makers and ZEE5 are yet to officially confirm the OTT release date.

Jana Nayagan Cast

C. Joseph Vijay as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan IPS

Bobby Deol as John Himmler / DCP Amrish Poojari

Pooja Hegde as Kayal

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Mamitha Baiju as Vijayalakshmi Viji Srikanth

Lithanya as Young Viji

Nassar as Arivudai Nambi

Prakash Raj as Roja Rangaswamy

Gautham Vasudev Menon as Srikanth

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Narain as Khaleel

Priyamani as Leela Rani

Sunil as Velu

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action drama directed by H. Vinoth and starring Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

The film follows a former IPS officer who raises his late friend’s daughter and helps her overcome trauma while pursuing a career in the Indian Army. His journey brings him into conflict with corrupt forces threatening democracy.