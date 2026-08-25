Several new Malayalam movies are gearing up for their much-anticipated OTT release. From Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, to Neeraj Madhav's comedy sci-fi movie, among others, there is something for everyone to watch on JioHotstar, Zee5 and other streaming giants.
Malayalam OTT Releases Of The Week
Nobody
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
OTT Release Date: August 25, 2026
Nobody is a Malayalam comedy sci-fi movie which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakkim Shahjahan and Vijayaraghavan in the lead roles. The movie released worldwide on 9 July, 2026 and was classified as a box-office disaster.
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Pluto
OTT Platform: Saina Play
OTT Release Date: August 25, 2026
Pluto is a Malayalam heist action thriller movie, featuring Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in lead roles. It has been directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar and written by Niyas Muhammed.
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Kerala Underground
OTT Platform: ZEE5
OTT Release Date: Late August 2026
Kerala Underground is a musical-drama feature exploring the growth of Malayalam hip-hop culture. It is being hosted by Aathira Rajeev; mentored by artists like Dabzee, MC Couper The Imbachi, and Parimal Shais. In the web series, en tcontestants compete through rap battles, writing challenges and performances.
So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch aforementioned Malayalam releases from the comfort of your home.