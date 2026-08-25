Several new Malayalam movies are gearing up for their much-anticipated OTT release. From Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, to Neeraj Madhav's comedy sci-fi movie, among others, there is something for everyone to watch on JioHotstar, Zee5 and other streaming giants.

Malayalam OTT Releases Of The Week

Nobody

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: August 25, 2026

Nobody is a Malayalam comedy sci-fi movie which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakkim Shahjahan and Vijayaraghavan in the lead roles. The movie released worldwide on 9 July, 2026 and was classified as a box-office disaster.

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Pluto

OTT Platform: Saina Play

OTT Release Date: August 25, 2026

Pluto is a Malayalam heist action thriller movie, featuring Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in lead roles. It has been directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar and written by Niyas Muhammed.

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Kerala Underground

OTT Platform: ZEE5

OTT Release Date: Late August 2026

Kerala Underground is a musical-drama feature exploring the growth of Malayalam hip-hop culture. It is being hosted by Aathira Rajeev; mentored by artists like Dabzee, MC Couper The Imbachi, and Parimal Shais. In the web series, en tcontestants compete through rap battles, writing challenges and performances.