Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Malayalam cinema has an exciting slate lined up for 2026, with several big-ticket films expected to make their mark. Alongside theatrical releases, many titles are also set to arrive on popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, giving viewers plenty to look forward to beyond cinema this year.

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week This week brings a varied mix of Malayalam movies and web series to streaming platforms, offering viewers fresh stories and plenty of options across genres, giving viewers fresh stories to discover now. Jana Nayagan (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam) Release Date - August 21 OTT Platform - ZEE5 ALSO READ - Jana Nayagan Twitter Review: Fans Hail Tamil Movie, Call It 'One Man Show' Jana Nayagan, which was written and directed by H. Vinoth, is Vijay's final film role before pursuing a full-time career in politics. Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who is in charge of moulding Viji (Mamitha Baiju) into a self-reliant, powerful lady who enlists in the Army. When he confronts his longtime foe, John Himmler (Bobby Deol), his life drastically changes.

ALSO READ - Jana Nayagan Ending Explained: Why Vijay’s Character Rejects The Chief Minister Chair? Pyaar Prema Kalyanam (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi) Release Date - August 21 OTT Platform - Netflix Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, a Tamil romantic family entertainer, is directed by Elan, who also makes his acting debut, and stars Saanve Megghana. Popular influencer Pavi's husband comes in with her after they get married, since she won't leave her family home. The plot revolves around this reversal, which blends cultural conflicts, familial expectations, and routine relationship negotiations—all of which are addressed lightheartedly rather than gravely.

Chennai Love Story (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi) Release Date - August 21 OTT Platform - SonyLIV Chennai Love Story is a romance that has already finished its theatrical run. Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya-starrer debuted in theatres on July 24 to a respectable reception at the box office. The narrative centres on Steven Shankar, a budding filmmaker seeking his big break, and Nivedita, who relocates to Chennai following a devastating separation. Their friendship develops into romance, but the future is complicated by an accident and Nivi's ex-partner's reappearance.

This week’s Malayalam OTT lineup brings together three very different stories: a light-hearted family entertainer, an action drama marking the farewell of Thalapathy Vijay and a romance drama with its heart in the right place. With all three arriving on the same day, the bigger question is simple - Which one will you watch first?