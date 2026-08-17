New OTT Releases This Week (August 17 to 23): Akshay Kumar leads a huge ensemble cast in the chaotic jungle adventure Welcome to the Jungle; Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy gang face a new challenge when a frog-shaped tablet captures Bonnie's attention in Pixar's Toy Story 5, and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is also arriving this week on OTT.

From Bollywood comedies and a Tamil romantic comedy to Thalapathy Vijay's final movie before he turns his full attention to politics, Netflix, Prime Video, and other platforms have several new titles arriving between August 17 and August 23. New OTT Releases This Week (August 17 to 23) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Movie / Series Name Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing Toy Story 5 Lanterns Jana Nayagan Love is Blind: UK season 3 Novak Djoković: The Wolf in Winter Welcome To The Jungle Blood Sacrifice Outer Banks season 5 S&X Release Date August 19 August 18 August 17 August 21 August 19 August 20 August 21 August 20 August 20 August 20 OTT Platform Netflix Prime Video rent JioHotstar ZEE5 Netflix Prime Video JioHotstar Netflix Netflix Netflix Here's everything arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms: Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing — August 19 — Netflix Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing is the follow-up to Rory Kennedy’s 2022 documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing. The film looks at Boeing’s promises to improve safety after the 737 Max crashes. It also focuses on John Barnett, a former quality control employee who died in 2024 while pursuing a whistleblower lawsuit. Other employees speak about ignored safety concerns, reused scrap parts and alleged retaliation after they raised questions about the company’s practices.

Toy Story 5 — August 18 — Prime Video Rent The fifth film in Pixar’s popular Toy Story franchise brings Woody, Buzz and Jessie back for another adventure. This time, Bonnie becomes fascinated by a new frog-shaped tablet called Lilypad. The device has its own ideas about what is best for Bonnie, leaving the toys worried about their place in her life. As Lilypad becomes more important to Bonnie, Woody, Buzz and Jessie find themselves struggling to stay relevant.

Lanterns — August 17 — JioHotstar Lanterns is one of the biggest television projects from DC Studios and the third series set in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. The story follows rookie Green Lantern John Stewart and veteran hero Hal Jordan. The two are drawn into a dark murder mystery set in the American heartland. The series moves between a 2016 storyline and the present-day events of 2026, slowly bringing the larger conspiracy into focus.

ALSO READ - Jana Nayagan Twitter Review: Fans Hail Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Title Card, Call It 'One Man Show' Jana Nayagan — August 21 — ZEE5 Thalapathy Vijay stars as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who is forced to return to a dangerous conflict. The situation takes a serious turn when a child’s fear brings back memories of an old ideological battle. Vetri Kondan soon finds himself caught between a leader representing the people and an authoritarian power broker. The political action drama marks Vijay’s final film before he moves his focus towards his political career.

Love Is Blind: UK Season 3 — August 19 — Netflix The third season of Love Is Blind: UK brings 30 new singles from England, Scotland and Wales into the pods. The contestants are between 27 and 36 years old and come from different backgrounds, including healthcare, hospitality, the military and food. As in the earlier seasons, they must form a connection without seeing each other. After getting engaged, the couples meet in person, move in together and meet their families before deciding if they are ready for marriage.

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter — August 20 — Prime Video This feature-length documentary looks at Novak Djokovic’s journey from growing up in war-torn Serbia to becoming one of the biggest names in tennis. It follows his difficult early years and his rise to the top of the sport. Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal and spent a record 428 weeks as the world’s No. 1 men’s singles player.

ALSO READ - Is Akshay Kumar's Comedy Movie Welcome To The Jungle Worth The Hype? Welcome To The Jungle — August 21 — JioHotstar A wealthy businessman comes up with a strange plan to get rid of Rs 2,000 crore in black money. His idea is to invest it in a Bollywood film that is guaranteed to fail. However, things quickly spiral out of control when the movie’s jungle shoot is mistaken for a real military operation. The confused film crew soon finds itself caught in the middle of an actual terrorist plot, turning the shoot into a chaotic adventure.

Blood Sacrifice — August 20 — Netflix This five-part Swedish crime thriller takes place during a Stockholm summer, when the days are unusually long and the sun barely sets. A home invasion call leads two police officers to a summer house in the archipelago. The house appears empty, but the next day, both officers are found dead. Their murders soon become part of a larger targeted attack on Stockholm’s police force. Detective Thomas Berg turns to his estranged father Alfred, a retired detective, for help solving the case.

Outer Banks Season 5 — August 20 — Netflix The Pogues return for their final adventure, but things are worse than ever. The story picks up after the events of Season 4, with John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope and Cleo stranded far from home and grieving JJ’s death. The Blue Crown is gone, and Chandler Groff remains free. With the Kooks leaving them with little to return to, the Pogues are forced into an uneasy alliance with Rafe, making their final journey even more dangerous.

S&X — August 20 — Netflix The Japanese drama follows Ichito Shimotori, played by Kento Nakajima, who works as a sex therapist at his family’s clinic. He helps people deal with intimate problems that they find difficult to discuss with anyone else. Ichito handles each case with honesty and without judgment. However, he is also dealing with a personal anxiety that he keeps hidden from those around him. His own struggles make it difficult for him to follow the advice he gives to his patients.

With comedy, crime, romance, action and gripping dramas arriving across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5, this week’s releases offer plenty to watch. So, put work stress aside, pick a title and enjoy some much-needed time away from everyday worries.