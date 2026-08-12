OTT Releases This Week (August 10 to 16): This week's releases include everything from Aakhri Sawaal, which delves deeply into philosophy, history, and truth-seeking, to Cocktail 2, which navigates chaos when a loyalty test goes wildly out of control and Alan Ritchson's return as the former military investigator. Here's a deep dive into everything that's releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Lionsgate Play.

OTT Releases This Week (August 10 to 16) Movie / Web Series Name Release Date OTT Platform Reacher Season 4 August 12 Prime Video My Brilliant Career August 13 Netflix A Child Of My Own August 13 Netflix This, That And Everything In Between August 13 Netflix Cocktail 2 August 14 Netflix Aroopi August 14 Lionsgate Play Don’t Say Good Luck August 14 Netflix Umthetho August 14 Netflix Aakhri Sawaal August 13 Lionsgate Play Cocktail 2 – August 14 – Netflix Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), a chef, and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), an architect, have been in a relationship for a long time. They are happy together but have been avoiding the pressure of marriage. During a holiday in Sicily, they meet Diya’s old university friend Ally (Kriti Sanon).

Diya asks Ally to flirt with Kunal as a way to test his loyalty. However, things take an unexpected turn when Ally starts developing real feelings for him. ALSO READ - Cocktail 2 vs Cocktail Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor Or Saif Ali Khan – Which Movie Is The Bigger Hit? Reacher Season 4 – August 12 – Prime Video The fourth season of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s 13th Jack Reacher novel, Gone Tomorrow. This time, the story moves from New York to Philadelphia. Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) gets caught up in a dangerous situation after a chance meeting with a troubled woman on the subway. What starts as a random encounter soon leads him into a bigger conspiracy involving people in powerful positions.

My Brilliant Career – August 13 – Netflix My Brilliant Career is based on Miles Franklin’s 1901 Australian novel. The story follows Sybylla Melvyn (Philippa Northeast), a young woman living in rural Australia in the early 1900s. Sybylla dreams of becoming a writer and wants to make her own choices. However, her family expects her to settle down and get married. Her life becomes more complicated when she meets her wealthy neighbour Harry Beecham (Christopher Chung). A Child Of My Own – August 13 – Netflix A Child Of My Own is based on a shocking case from Mexico in 2009. Alejandra, a young woman facing strong family pressure to have a child after suffering multiple miscarriages, decides to fake a pregnancy.

She later abducts a newborn baby and pretends the child is her own. The case soon becomes a major media scandal in Mexico. Aroopi – August 14 – Lionsgate Play Two thieves accidentally release a Yakshini that has been trapped inside a doll at the Aryanattu estate. Soon after, a brutal murder brings Niranjan (Vysakh Ravi), the last surviving heir of the Aryanattu family, back to his ancestral home. He must face an old curse before it puts the lives of everyone around him at risk. Don’t Say Good Luck – August 14 – Netflix Sophie Birenbaum is preparing to play the lead in her high school musical, Waitress. But just as she gets ready for the big performance, her family faces a difficult situation. Her mother’s cancer returns at the worst possible time. Sophie now has to deal with her mother’s health, her role in the musical, family responsibilities and her growing romantic feelings. Umthetho – August 14 – Netflix Umthetho is based on the Brazilian series Brotherhood, but the story is set in the present-day prison system of South Africa. Mbali Dlamini, a smart and idealistic public prosecutor, learns that her brother Moses, whom she believed had died 14 years ago, is actually alive. He is now the leader of a dangerous prison syndicate called iGazlam. Mbali is forced to work with him to protect their youngest brother Sphelele. She must now choose between her responsibilities as a prosecutor and her loyalty to her family. This, That And Everything In Between – August 13 – Netflix Joanne (Jodi Sta. Maria) is a successful TV writer who has spent years trying to rebuild her life. Everything changes when her estranged mother, Paz (Agot Isidro), suddenly returns home.

Paz comes back with a secret that she has kept hidden for years. Her return forces the two women to face their painful past and deal with the problems that have affected their family for a long time. ALSO READ - Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection: Sanjay Dutt's Political Movie Continues To Struggle Aakhri Sawaal – August 13 – Lionsgate Play Vicky Hegde (Namashi Chakraborty) is a brilliant but short-tempered scholar. His thesis on the RSS is rejected, after which he publicly accuses his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Sanjay Dutt), of institutional bias. The accusation puts their relationship under pressure and raises questions about the reasons behind Vicky’s rejected thesis.

The coming week offers an ideal selection of movies and web series to satisfy all of your binge-watching needs!