The Fantastic Four First Steps OTT Release: Marvel's latest superhero film, The Fantastic Four First Steps, was released in theatres on July 25, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie is set to make its digital debut in India, offering fans a chance to experience the superhero reboot from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Matt Shakman,The Fantastic Four First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Read on to find out the film's OTT release date and streaming details in India and outside.

When And Where To Watch The Fantastic Four First Steps In India? Taking to Instagram, the OTT giant JioHotstar shared the OTT details. The post read, "Catch Marvel Studio's The Fantastic Four: First Steps on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu from November 5."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar) Beyond India, The Fantastic Four First Steps will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting November 5. The Fantastic Four First Steps Box Office Report Set against the backdrop of a 60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four First Steps centres around Marvel’s First Family facing a daunting challenge. They are forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, while fulfilling their duties to defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald, as per Deadline. The film has grossed more than USD 521 million worldwide at the box office, with an opening of USD 117.6 million domestically, marking the biggest domestic opening for director Matt Shakman.

The Fantastic Four First Steps: Plot And Cast The story focuses on Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), along with Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm (The Thing) as they embark on a journey across the cosmos, and discover the heart, humour, and family bonds.

Matt Shakman directed the film from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. It is produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. The superhero team, The Fantastic Four First Steps, is set to return in Avengers Doomsday in 2026.