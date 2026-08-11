The latest glimpse warns that misplaced trust could be costly, with Rhea Chakraborty seemingly already aware of the danger. Rhea warns the others, "Bhed chaal mein kheloge, toh innocent jaate jayega (If you follow the herd, you'll end up losing your innocence along the way)."

The Traitors Season 2 is already heating up, with Prime Video’s latest sneak peek teasing growing suspicion, heated arguments and emotional confrontations among contestants.

Abhishek Malhan appears frustrated as the Innocents struggle to identify the Traitors. Malhan says. "Who is looking for the traitor? Does anyone here have a clue? Who are the traitors? Koi aukaat nahi hai Innocents ki (The innocents have no standing)."

ALSO READ: Who Is The Richest Contestant On The Traitors 2? Its Not Mallika Sherawat Or Shweta Tiwari

Mallika Sherawat breaks down amid the palace’s intense mind games, calling the experience 'deception on another level'. Meanwhile, Parul Gulati adds humour to the chaos with a cheeky remark about the emotional contestants, before clashing with Abhishek Malhan.

The Traitors hunt intensifies as Mallika accuses Munawar, while Sahil suspects Shweta and Rhea. With alliances under scrutiny, Abhishek admits the game is getting tougher.

ALSO READ: The Traitors 2 Trailer: Shweta Tiwari Recalls Cheating Husbands, Mallika Sherawat Targets Rhea Chakraborty And More Drama

About the show: The Traitors Season 2 is all set for its releases. The new season will feature 21 celebrities who will be competing a game of deception. The game is set in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, which every new episode dropping every Thursday.

The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video from August 13, 2026.