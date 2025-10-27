The Gurugram Health Department’s sustained efforts to curb dengue are yielding positive results, with the district recording a 62.25 per cent decline in dengue cases compared to last year. As of October 2025, only 57 dengue cases have been reported, while 151 cases were recorded during the same period in 2024. Last year, Gurugram had reported a total of 186 cases.

According to Health Department data, under this year’s mass fever survey, officials visited 18.41 lakh homes to identify patients with suspected fever. A total of 6,039 samples were collected and sent for testing, while 1,626 rapid tests were conducted. Larvae inspections were carried out at over 18 lakh homes, where dengue larvae were detected in 9,252 locations. Notices were issued to the concerned individuals.

To strengthen prevention, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deployed special teams at the ward level to conduct fogging and larvicide spraying in waterlogged and mosquito-prone areas. The corporation currently has 42 hand-mounted fogging machines, 10 vehicle-mounted fogging units, and 43 hand sprayers.

District Malaria Officer Dr Jai Prakash Rajriwal said a dedicated dengue ward has been set up at the District Civil Hospital, and continuous anti-larva campaigns are being conducted across both urban and rural areas. Rapid surveys and regular water stagnation checks are being carried out to eliminate breeding grounds.

Most affected areas in the district:

- Garhi village

- Wazirabad urban

- Pataudi

- Gurgaon village

- Daulatabad

- Nakhrola

- Badshahpur

- Parla

- Bhangrola

Status of effective action on dengue in the district over seven years:

Year Homes Inspected Larvae Found Notices Tests Cases Deaths 2018 391,660 10,043 1,225 1,522 93 3 2019 791,344 16,068 3,325 1,914 22 0 2020 1,853,636 32,829 5,093 1,036 51 0 2021 3,229,282 31,305 15,359 5,650 327 1 2022 3,937,073 18,432 11,615 10,417 440 0 2023 2,674,764 31,827 21,469 8,088 276 1 2024 2,186,317 22,000 18,556 12,437 186 0 2025 1,841,545 18,130.00 9,252 7,665 57 0

Note: Figures as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Dr Alka Singh appealed to residents to cooperate with the department’s efforts by observing “one dry day” (Sukha Divas) every week, ensuring no water accumulates that could become a mosquito breeding ground. “Curbing dengue is only possible with public cooperation,” she said.