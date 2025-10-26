Following the recent Deepotsav celebrations, Gurugram Police has intensified security measures in preparation for the Chhath festival. A special deployment of over 1,000 police personnel has been arranged for crowd management at 26 key locations across the city and district where Chhath Puja will be observed.

Devotees are expected to offer prayers to the setting sun on October 27 and conclude the fast with offerings to the rising sun on October 28. The ghats and altars have been decorated in anticipation of large gatherings.

Every year, 15,000 to 20,000 devotees congregate at prominent locations such as Basai Talab, Palam Vihar, Sheetla Mata Mandir, and Shakti Park on Khandsa Road, and a similar turnout is expected this year.

The Gurugram Police has strategically deployed personnel for efficient crowd control at sites including:

-Sheetla Mata Parking

-Kanhai Village

-Labour Chowk, Sector 5

-Panjiri Plant, Sector 5

-Om Vihar, Sector 23

-Shakti Park, Khandsa Road

-Devilal Colony

-Patel Nagar

-New Palam Vihar

-Kadipur Community Centre

-Bhimgarh Kheri

-Ryan Enclave

-Basai Talab

-Sneh Vihar Bhondsi

-Surat Nagar Phase 2

-Vatika, Sector 82

-Manesar Talab

-Saraswati Enclave

-Silokhra, Sector 51

-Rajendra Park

-Dhankot

-Garhi Harsaru

-Shiva Enclave

-Kali Mandir, Manesar

-Maruti Kunj

-Dev Nagar, Maruti Kunj

The enhanced security follows requests from the Purvanchal community, led by Satyendra Singh, President of the Pravasi Ekta Manch, who met Police Commissioner Vikas Arora to ensure safety and crowd management at puja sites.

The Police Commissioner confirmed continuous police presence and assured special overnight deployments at high-demand areas, including Sheetla Mata Parking, Kanhai Village, Om Vihar Sector 23, Shakti Park, Ryan Enclave, Surat Nagar Phase 2, and Saraswati Enclave.

Gurugram Police emphasised that these measures are in place to ensure public safety and the smooth conduct of the festival.