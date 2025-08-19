Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: The Moon is transiting in Cancer, emphasising emotions, nurturing energy, and self-reflection. With Mercury also in Cancer, your emotional expression will become more pronounced, while the Sun in Leo will boost your confidence and charisma. Mars in Virgo will strengthen discipline, and Venus and Jupiter in Gemini will provide attraction and opportunities through your thoughts and networking. Your horoscope advises balancing heart and mind, focusing on clarity, compassion, and responsibility. Take care to harmonise your emotional and rational sides, ensuring thoughtful decision-making and empathetic interactions. This balance will guide you towards personal growth and meaningful connections. Check out today’s astrological predictions by Astropatri below.

Aries Horoscope Today - Today is a day for new beginnings and balancing your personal and professional life. With the Moon in Cancer, you'll be focusing on your home and family, and Mercury in Cancer will help you express your emotions clearly. Mars in Virgo will inspire you to get organised and disciplined. Your lucky colour is Deep Red, and your lucky number is 9. Take care of your family and career responsibilities equally, and you'll achieve your goals. Practise patience and strengthen your family bonds.

Taurus Horoscope Today - Today is a great day for networking and communication. The Moon in Cancer activates your third house, making it an ideal time for short trips, socialising, and meeting new people. Venus and Jupiter in Gemini will boost your financial confidence. Express your thoughts clearly and take advantage of personal and professional opportunities. Your lucky colour is Emerald Green, and your lucky number is 6. Use your words wisely, and you'll make progress towards your goals.

Gemini Horoscope Today - Today is a day for self-expression and emotional clarity. The Moon is in your sign, making it an ideal time to focus on your emotional well-being. Mercury in Cancer will help you express your emotions clearly. Take care of yourself and make bold decisions for personal growth. Your lucky colour is Silver, and your lucky number is 2. Trust your heart, and it will guide you in the right direction.

Cancer Horoscope Today - Today is a day for leadership and self-reflection. The Sun in Leo will give you natural leadership qualities, while the Moon in Cancer will inspire you to rest and recharge. Balance your energy between leadership and self-reflection. Your lucky colour is Golden, and your lucky number is 1. Lead with strength, but stay grounded and humble. Focus on your goals and priorities.

Virgo Horoscope Today - Today is a day for productivity and teamwork. Mars in Virgo will give you energy and efficiency, making it an ideal time to achieve your goals. The Moon in Cancer will activate your friendships and group activities. Focus on collective success and use your accuracy and teamwork to achieve great results. Your lucky colour is Olive Green, and your lucky number is 4. Teamwork will multiply your success, so don't try to do everything alone.

Libra Horoscope Today - Today is a day for recognition and respect. The Moon in Cancer will focus your attention on your career and responsibilities. Venus in Gemini will enhance your creativity and charm in professional matters. Use your leadership, diplomacy, and balanced decision-making to earn praise and authority. Your lucky colour is Pink, and your lucky number is 8. Balance charm and strategy to achieve career growth.

Scorpio Horoscope Today - Today is a day for learning and exploration. The Moon in Cancer will inspire you to learn, travel, or explore new ideas. Saturn in Pisces will keep you focused on your long-term goals. Adopt new perspectives, and you'll gain inner clarity and outer success. Your lucky colour is Maroon, and your lucky number is 7. Stay curious, and knowledge will open new doors.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today - Today is a day for transformation and shared finances. The Moon in Cancer will focus your attention on change and partnerships. Open and honest communication with loved ones will reduce stress. Trust and cooperation will lead to growth in your relationships. Your lucky colour is Orange, and your lucky number is 3. Transparency will deepen your relationships.

Capricorn Horoscope Today - Today is a day for nurturing relationships. The Moon in Cancer will strengthen your partnerships. Mars in Virgo will enhance your practicality. Saturn in Pisces may test your patience. Use compromise and thoughtful communication to strengthen your relationships. Your lucky colour is Slate Grey, and your lucky number is 10. Listen deeply, and relationships will be built on understanding.

Aquarius Horoscope Today - Today is a day for health and creativity. The Moon in Cancer will focus your attention on your well-being and daily routines. Rahu in your sign will inspire you to think differently and bring innovation. Balance your physical and mental health, and your creativity will flow without obstacles. Your lucky colour is Sky Blue, and your lucky number is 11. Prioritise your health and balance innovation with self-care to achieve success.