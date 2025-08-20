Horoscope Today, August 21, 2025: The Moon’s movement through Cancer boosts intuition and emotional sensitivity. Venus and Mercury in Cancer enhance relationships, creativity, and family ties. The Sun in Leo brings confidence. Mars in Virgo encourages discipline and pragmatism. Jupiter in Gemini keeps ideas coming. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces reminds you of karmic lessons. Your horoscope reveals a wonderful balance between heart and mind, making this a great time for relationships, finances and personal growth. Check out today’s astrological predictions by Astropatri below.

Aries Horoscope Today - With the Moon, Mercury, and Venus in Cancer, you’ll likely focus on home and family. You may want to nurture relationships, resolve specific issues, or simply spend quality time together. At work, Mars in Virgo encourages you to stay grounded, helping you make steady progress in your professional goals. This day requires patience and care, balancing your responsibilities with your emotional needs will bring true harmony. Your lucky colour is red, which brings energy and passion. Your lucky number is 3, guiding you toward balance and strength.

Taurus Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer shines a light on your communication, giving your words extra power today. Whether you’re inspiring others, healing wounds, or deepening connections, your voice holds a unique charm. Venus enhances your expressiveness, making your interactions more meaningful and sincere. Meanwhile, Jupiter in Gemini supports your financial wisdom, helping you make sound decisions. The key is to choose your words carefully; they can open doors in both personal and professional areas. Your lucky colour is green, symbolising growth and balance. Your lucky number is 6, attracting harmony into your life.

Gemini Horoscope Today - With the Moon, Venus, and Mercury in Cancer, your attention shifts to financial matters. You might feel inspired to plan your budget, increase your savings, or explore new money-making ideas. Fortunately, Jupiter in your sign fills you with optimism and opportunities, helping you trust your instincts. The balance of practicality and emotional stability will lead to peace of mind. Focusing on both financial security and emotional comfort will provide lasting benefits. Your lucky colour is yellow, symbolising brightness and clarity. Your lucky number is 5, supporting resilience and creative flow.

Cancer Horoscope Today - The Moon, Mercury, and Venus are shining in your sign today, Cancer, enhancing your natural charm, clarity, and emotional strength. This is your moment to emit confidence and make strides in both personal and professional aspects. Your communication is magnetic, and your intuition is strong, guiding you toward wise choices. Embrace authenticity and self-love, as they will attract the right opportunities. Bold actions are favoured today. Your lucky colour is silver, reflecting clarity and inner peace. Your lucky number is 2, reminding you to stay balanced and true.

Leo Horoscope Today - The Sun continues to shine in your sign, filling you with charm, courage, and natural leadership qualities. At the same time, the Moon in Cancer encourages self-reflection, while Ketu in Leo reminds you to release pride-driven desires. Balancing public confidence and private self-care is essential. True leadership stems from kindness and humility, not dominance. Today is about valuing both your external shine and inner growth. Your lucky colour is gold, representing strength and substance. Your lucky number is 1, leading you to new beginnings.

Virgo Horoscope Today - Mars in your sign boosts your energy and ambition, motivating you to pursue your goals with determination. Meanwhile, the Moon in Cancer highlights community and teamwork, making collaboration particularly rewarding. Venus softens relationships, enhancing the feeling of harmony in your partnerships. This is a day to combine your drive with support from others, linking personal dreams with shared intentions. Together, you can achieve more than you would alone. Your lucky colour is olive green, reflecting your strength. Your lucky number is 8, symbolising growth through discipline and adaptability.

Libra Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer draws attention to your career and recognition, while Venus in the same sign enhances your charm and grace in professional interactions. The Sun in Leo adds a social energy, opening doors for networking and new opportunities. Achieving success means blending your natural diplomacy with targeted action. This is a strong day for making strides in your career path, as long as you maintain balance. Your lucky colour is pink, bringing warmth and attraction. Your lucky number is 7, guiding you toward wisdom and coherence.

Scorpio Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer inspires you to pursue new experiences through learning, travel, or spiritual interests. Venus and Mercury add creativity and emotional depth to your intellectual pursuits, while Saturn's retrograde in Pisces reminds you to stay disciplined and focused. Today is about broadening your mind while keeping grounded in your responsibilities. Growth comes from curiosity and openness. Seek wisdom in new experiences. Your lucky colour is maroon, symbolising depth and passion. Your lucky number is 4, guiding you toward stability and focus.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer highlights transformation, shared finances, and emotional intimacy. Venus helps ease connections, allowing deeper bonds to develop more easily. Mars in Virgo adds discipline, reminding you to handle responsibilities wisely. Transparency and careful planning are crucial to your success today, especially in financial or relationship matters. Trust and honesty will build long-term stability. Your lucky colour is orange, inspiring energy and confidence. Your lucky number is 9, guiding you toward completion and new beginnings.

Capricorn Horoscope Today - The Moon, Mercury, and Venus in Cancer focus your attention on relationships and close connections. Emotional ties may feel more significant, and you might find yourself resolving misunderstandings with patience and care. Saturn retrograde in Pisces emphasises the importance of clear communication and listening deeply. Compromise and empathy will strengthen bonds, both personal and professional. This is a day for harmony through understanding. Your lucky colour is slate, bringing balance and fairness. Your lucky number is 10, leading you toward maturity and responsibility.

Aquarius Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer highlights your health, work, and daily routine, encouraging you to prioritise balance and well-being. Venus makes it easier to manage your responsibilities with grace. Rahu in your sign sparks innovation and bold thinking, but taking time for rest is just as important. A structured life supports your creativity and bigger goals. This is a day for organisation and self-care. Your lucky colour is sky blue, inspiring tranquillity and clarity. Your lucky number is 11, leading you toward intuition and spiritual awareness.