Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: With Mercury and Venus in conjunction, the Moon is in Cancer, which strengthens feelings, bonds with family, and provides nurturing energy. Mars in Virgo guarantees discipline and focus, while the Sun in Leo offers strength. Saturn in Pisces imparts patience through karmic lessons, while Jupiter in Gemini blesses your thoughts. Ketu and Rahu emphasise striking a balance between individualism and modesty. The combination of stability, bravery, and sensitivity in your horoscope today helps you strike a balance between your personal and professional lives. Check out today’s astrological predictions by Astropatri below.

Aries Horoscope Today - Your attention turns to your family and home today. Venus, Mercury, and the Moon are all in Cancer, which emphasises your home life. Mercury facilitates emotional dialogue, while Venus fortifies bonds with others. Your work is energised by Mars in Virgo, but balance is essential. The horoscope for today suggests fostering relationships as you advance in your work. Five is your lucky number, and red is your lucky colour. Keep in mind that work and family can coexist peacefully. Make open communication a priority and show those who are most important your love and care.

Taurus Horoscope Today - The Moon, Mercury, and Venus in Cancer add warmth and charm to your words. Communication is your greatest strength today, whether in personal or professional relationships. Jupiter in Gemini helps with financial planning. Today's horoscope encourages you to use your persuasive words to create new opportunities. Your lucky colour is green, and your lucky number is 7. Speak carefully, as your words can shape your reality. Be confident and assertive in your interactions, and you will achieve success in your efforts.

Gemini Horoscope Today - Your attention is on money and resources when the Moon is in Cancer. Your financial sector is impacted by the planetary alignment, and you may feel compelled to make emotional purchases. Finding balance is aided by Mercury's guidance. Big ideas are supported by Jupiter in your sign. The horoscope for today suggests careful budgeting to preserve both emotional and financial stability. Yellow is your lucky colour, and four is your lucky number. Put stability ahead of fleeting pleasures. You can secure a better future by making wise financial decisions.

Cancer Horoscope Today - The Moon, Venus, and Mercury in your sign make you feel radiant and emotionally strong. Venus makes you attractive, while Mercury improves communication. This is a great day for self-care and starting new projects. Today's horoscope highlights being playful and creative. Your lucky colour is silver, and your lucky number is 2. Trust yourself and your intuition. Your confidence will guide you to success. Embrace your uniqueness and let your true self shine.

Leo Horoscope Today - You have authority and power because the Sun is in your sign. You should refrain from acting out of ego, according to Ketu. Your ability to reflect and feel deeply is enhanced by the Moon in Cancer. The horoscope for today advises striking a balance between humility and leadership. You will shine brighter when you combine compassion and strength. Your lucky number is one, and your lucky colour is gold. You will discover true leadership if you make good use of your power. People will be motivated to follow you if you lead with compassion and understanding.

Virgo Horoscope Today - Mars in your sign increases your ambition and energy. The Moon in Cancer enhances your social connections and friendships. Venus makes your conversations more charming, which helps teamwork succeed. Today's horoscope suggests balancing discipline and teamwork for lasting results. Your lucky colour is olive green, and your lucky number is 8. Partner with others, and you'll accomplish more than you could on your own. Stay focused and determined, and you'll achieve your goals.

Libra Horoscope Today - Your career is fortunate as the Moon, Mercury, and Venus are in your tenth house in Cancer. New opportunities and recognition may result from the above. Mercury enhances communication, while Venus makes you look good at work. According to today's horoscope, career advancement will result from striking a balance and exercising diplomacy. Your lucky number is six, and your lucky colour is pink. Make use of your wit and charm to sway choices. You'll succeed in your endeavours if you remain polite and professional.

Scorpio Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer encourages you to explore travel, study, or spiritual activities. Venus and Mercury in this sign make learning fun and strengthen your ties with mentors. Saturn retrograde reminds you to stay consistent. Today's horoscope highlights growth through curiosity. You can pursue knowledge with discipline. Your lucky colour is dark red, and your lucky number is 9. Look into new ideas, and you'll uncover new paths. Keep an open mind and stay receptive, and you'll find new opportunities.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today - Sharing resources and emotional ties is suggested by the Moon in Cancer in your eighth house. Here, Venus and Mercury can help resolve difficult situations, and Mars in Virgo encourages fiscal responsibility. According to today's horoscope, partnerships should be transparent, and shared finances should be handled carefully. Orange is your lucky colour, and three is your lucky number. You will establish solid relationships if you are truthful and reliable. Mutual understanding can be achieved through open communication.

Capricorn Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer in your seventh house is good for partnerships. This can improve love, empathy, and connection. Mercury's influence makes communication easier, but Saturn retrograde cautions against being inflexible. Today's horoscope advises compromise and active listening. Your relationships will thrive with balance and understanding. Your lucky colour is grey, and your lucky number is 10. If you stay open to listening and compromising, you will find harmony in your relationships. Remain adaptable, and you will handle challenges with ease.

Aquarius Horoscope Today - The Moon in Cancer is associated with routine, work, and health. Rahu in your sign stimulates creativity, while Venus brings ease. The horoscope for today suggests balance. You will be able to carefully balance obligations with time for artistic endeavours. Your lucky number is eleven, and your lucky colour is sky blue. Keeping your day organised and disciplined will help you be more creative. Make wellness and self-care a priority, and you'll feel more alert and concentrated.