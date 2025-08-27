Horoscope Today, August 27, 2025: With the Moon in Libra, your emotional balance, fairness, and diplomacy shine through. Mercury in Cancer boosts your intuition and communication, while Sun and Ketu in Leo inspire mindful self-expression. Mars in Virgo keeps you focused, and Venus in Cancer warms your relationships. Jupiter in Gemini sparks learning and networking. Saturn's retrograde in Pisces prompts self-reflection on responsibilities. Balance, wisdom, and planning are key to a productive day. Stay adaptable and prioritise your goals to make the most of today's celestial alignment. Check out today’s astrological predictions by Astropatri below.

Aries Horoscope Today - Today, the Moon's transit in Libra's seventh house will bring momentum to your career-related endeavours, but diplomacy is crucial. Avoid speaking impulsively and focus on practical solutions instead. Adopting a strategic communication approach will help you stay patient and yield long-term benefits. Your energy levels might fluctuate, so prioritise tasks that require focus and composure. With Mars driving your passion and energy, today's planetary alignment favours careful planning and execution. Expect a boost in your professional life, and don't hesitate to take calculated risks. Your positivity and joyful mood will attract opportunities, making it a good day to network and build connections. Lucky colour: Red. Lucky number: 9.

Taurus Horoscope Today - The Moon's transit in Libra's sixth house today will enhance your creativity and give a boost to your personal projects. With Venus in Cancer supporting your relationships and finances, you'll navigate emotional waters with ease. Expect harmony in your domestic environment, thanks to the Moon's influence. Balance your work and personal life to achieve satisfaction. Focus on nurturing your relationships while pursuing your goals. Your ability to connect with others will be a key factor in your success. Take time to appreciate the small joys in life and cultivate a sense of gratitude. Lucky colour: Emerald Green. Lucky number: 6.

Gemini Horoscope Today - Today, the Moon in Libra's fifth house highlights learning, networking, and communication. Jupiter's presence in your sign will inspire you to share your ideas and explore new horizons. Engage in collaborative projects and express yourself clearly to gain recognition. Your intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm will make you a magnet for opportunities. Take advantage of today's planetary alignment to expand your social circle and build meaningful connections. Be open to new experiences and knowledge, and don't be afraid to showcase your creativity. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 5.

Cancer Horoscope Today - The Moon's transit in Libra's fourth house today emphasises home, family, and mental peace. With Mercury and Venus in your sign, you'll excel in diplomatic conversations and relationship-building. Focus on practical planning and sensitive communication to resolve misunderstandings. Prioritise empathy in your interactions to maintain harmony in your personal life. Nurture your relationships and create a peaceful environment at home. Take time to reflect on your emotions and prioritise self-care. Your ability to understand others will be a valuable asset today. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 2.

Leo Horoscope Today - Today, the Moon in Libra's third house brings self-expression and creativity to the forefront. You'll effortlessly balance humility and confidence, making it a great day to showcase your talents. Ketu's presence in your sign encourages introspection and goal-oriented thinking. Focus on long-term vision rather than seeking immediate recognition. Your creativity and passion will drive you forward, so don't hesitate to express yourself authentically. Take calculated risks and be open to new opportunities. Your charisma and confidence will attract positive attention. Lucky colour: Golden. Lucky number: 1.

Virgo Horoscope Today - The Moon's transit in Libra's second house today, combined with Mars in your first house, demands discipline, focus, and efficiency. Prioritise self-care and manage your energy levels to tackle challenging tasks. Your attention to detail and organisational skills will yield solid results. Stay focused and avoid distractions to achieve your goals. Take care of your physical and mental health, and don't hesitate to seek help when needed. Your hard work and dedication will pay off, leading to a sense of accomplishment and pride. Lucky colour: Olive Green. Lucky number: 8.

Libra Horoscope Today - Today, the Moon resides in your sign, enhancing your emotional balance and social connections. Your diplomatic nature and fairness will attract new opportunities. However, Mars' transit in your twelfth house may lead to increased expenses, so practice financial prudence. Focus on building harmonious relationships and resolving conflicts through effective communication. Your ability to understand others will be a key factor in your success. Prioritise self-care and maintain a balanced approach to achieve your goals. Lucky colour: Sky Blue. Lucky number: 7.

Scorpio Horoscope Today - The Moon's transit in Libra's twelfth house today highlights shared resources and strategic planning. With Saturn retrograde in Pisces, review your past commitments and financial obligations. Manage your emotional and financial investments practically to achieve stability. Prioritise careful planning and avoid impulsive decisions. Your intuition and analytical skills will guide you in making wise choices. Take time to reflect on your goals and prioritise your financial security. Your ability to navigate complex situations will serve you well. Lucky colour: Deep Red (Burgundy). Lucky number: 7.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today - Today, the Moon's transit in Libra's eleventh house will support your professional relationships and long-term goals. Jupiter in Gemini favours intellectual pursuits and networking. Focus on building meaningful connections and showcasing your skills to gain recognition. Your enthusiasm and positivity will attract opportunities, making it a great day to take calculated risks. Prioritise your goals and stay focused on your objectives. Your ability to communicate effectively will be a key factor in your success. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 10.

Capricorn Horoscope Today - The Moon's transit in Libra's tenth house today highlights learning, strategy, and long-term planning. Mars in Virgo supports your attention to detail and organisational skills. Prepare thoughtfully for future opportunities and prioritise your goals. Your hard work and dedication will yield solid results. Stay focused and avoid distractions to achieve your objectives. Take care of your physical and mental health, and don't hesitate to seek help when needed. Your ability to plan and execute will serve you well. Lucky colour: Grey. Lucky number: 3.

Aquarius Horoscope Today - Today, the Moon in Libra's ninth house emphasises collaboration and adaptability in social and professional circles. Rahu's presence in your sign may bring unexpected opportunities. Embrace new ideas, but evaluate them thoroughly before taking action. Your creativity and innovative thinking will be valuable assets. Prioritise building meaningful connections and stay open to new experiences. Your ability to adapt and navigate complex situations will serve you well. Lucky colour: Blue. Lucky number: 11.